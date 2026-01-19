  • Monday, 19th January, 2026

DR Congo: FIFA to Decide on Nigeria’s Petition February 

Sport | 6 seconds ago

A verdict by world football governing body FIFA on Nigeria’s petition against DR Congo following a 2026 World Cup Playoffs is expected to be announced next month, top officials have informed only SCORENigeria

This past week, various reports suggested “positive vibes” on a petition by Nigeria against DR Congo.

The NFF have alleged that DRC paraded several players who are not eligible for a World Cup Playoffs clash in Rabat, Morocco, in November.

They therefore demanded that DRC be thrown out of the World Cup qualifiers as a result.

DRC advanced to the Intercontinental Playoffs after they beat Nigeria 4-3 on penalties after scores stood at 1-1 even after extra time.

In March in Mexico, they are scheduled to clash with the winners of the Playoffs tie between Jamaica and New Caledonia.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.