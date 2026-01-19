AFCON Bronze: Akpabio, Mark Hail Super Eagles’ Victory, State Feat Inspires Nation

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and one of his predecessors, David Mark, have congratulated the Super Eagles for clinching the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, describing the achievement as a source of pride and inspiration for Nigerians at home and abroad.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio praised the national team’s resilience and fighting spirit, particularly in their victory over Egypt in the third-place match.

According to the Senate President, the Super Eagles’ performance at the continental tournament underscored Nigeria’s rich football heritage and the indomitable spirit for which the country is known.

“On behalf of my family, my constituents and the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I extend my warmest congratulations to the Super Eagles on their outstanding achievement in securing the bronze medal at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations,” Akpabio said.

He noted that the encounter against the Pharaohs of Egypt was a clear demonstration of the team’s skill, discipline and determination, adding that the players rose to the occasion when it mattered most.

“The match was a testament to your skills and determination. Your victory reflects the talent and resilience that Nigeria is known for, and we are proud to have you represent our country on the international stage,” he stated.

Akpabio urged the players and technical crew to see the achievement not as an end in itself, but as a stepping stone to greater success in future competitions.

On his part, Mark also hailed the team for their resilience, discipline, and patriotic spirit, which he said reflected the true Nigerian character on the continental stage.

“The Super Eagles have once again lifted the spirit of our nation and reminded the world of Nigeria’s football heritage. Their performance throughout the tournament was inspiring, courageous and demonstrated spirit of champions,” the former president of the Senate said.

He commended the players, technical crew, and the Nigeria Football Federation for their dedication and professionalism, noting that the victory has united Nigerians across all divides in celebration.

According to the ADC National Chairman, the Super Eagles’ success was a powerful reminder of what Nigeria couldachieve when unity, commitment and excellence are placed above all else.

Mark urged the team to sustain the winning momentum and assured them of the continued support of Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the African Democratic Congress, I congratulate our gallant Super Eagles and wish them greater successes in future international competitions,” he added.