Edo Residents Raise N40m Ransom as Kidnappers Threaten to Kill Victims

The traditional ruler of Imoga community in Edo State, Patrick Abudu, has mobilised town criers and community spokespersons to solicit N40 million ransom for the release of eight abducted indigenes.

This comes as Governor Monday Okpebholo yesterday handed over 10 brand-new patrol vehicles to security agencies operating in Edo Central Senatorial District.

The kidnappers have threatened to kill the victims for failing to meet their demands.

They were abducted at Star Boy Hotel along Ibillo Road on January 9.

The Coordinator of the Movement for the Advancement of Akoko Edo People, Bode Ekundayo, said the kidnappers initially demanded N100 million, and later reduced it to N80 million and then N40 million, an amount still beyond what families and the community could raise.

“The amount raked in is a far cry from the N40m the kidnappers are demanding. They are unwilling to climb down and are threatening to kill some of the victims to prove that they mean business,” Ekundayo said.

According to Ekundayo, two community members, Ojo and Abiodun Ekpo, narrowly escaped abduction while working on their farm, bolstering fears among residents.

The police spokesperson in the state, Eno Ikoedem, demanded details of the incident but failed to respond after details were forwarded to her.

The Imoga incident adds to a spate of kidnappings in Edo this year.

Earlier in January, two brothers were abducted in Auchi, with one killed by their captors amid ransom negotiations.

In recent months, residents in parts of the state such as Ekpoma protested escalating kidnap-for-ransom attacks, saying the menace has disrupted daily life and instilled fear across communities.

Kidnapping for ransom has become a lucrative criminal enterprise across Nigeria.

Last year Nigerians paid at least N2.57 billion in ransoms over a one-year period.

In northern states, bandits abduct villagers and demand ransoms, while schoolchildren have been taken hostage in high-profile attacks, prompting calls for tougher national security action.

Traditional institutions and families in Edo are now bearing the burden of negotiating with kidnappers, often resorting to grassroots fundraising to save lives.

Security experts and civil society have decried the rising violence, urging state and federal authorities to strengthen intelligence and policing strategies to stem the tide of kidnappings that threaten social and economic stability nationwide.

Meanwhile, in a major step towards strengthening internal security across the Edo Central Senatorial District, Governor Okpebholo yesterday handed over 10 brand-new patrol vehicles to security agencies operating in the district.

In a statement released yesterday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Patrick Ebojele, Okpebholo affirmed his administration’s zero-tolerance stance on crime and criminality.

The presentation ceremony, held at Irrua, Esan Central Local Government Area, attracted traditional rulers from across Esanland, security stakeholders, political leaders, and community representatives.

The event also formed part of the governor’s ongoing interactive security engagements designed to identify challenges, improve collaboration, and deploy targeted solutions across communities.

Governor Okpebholo said the initiative was not symbolic but strategic, aimed at equipping frontline security personnel with the tools needed to respond swiftly and effectively to security threats.

“This is not just about handing over vehicles. It is about understanding what our security personnel are facing on the ground and responding directly. Security is the foundation of development, and we will not compromise the safety of our people,” the governor stated.

“For it to be implemented, you need to cooperate with the chairmen in the various local government areas. The names of your members (ESSC, hunters, anti-cultism) must be submitted for profiling and payroll enrollment, as this is the only way to start receiving salaries. This will cut across the whole 18 local government areas”.

Okpebholo said earlier his administration set up a committee that trained 2,500 security Corps personnel, noting that these men would be incorporated into the existing ESSC members and shared across 18 local government areas of the State.

“We earlier set up a committee that trained 2,500 security corps members and should be incorporated with the existing. With this number, we should have at least over 300 security personnel in each local government area,” he added

During the interactive session, representatives from Esan North East, Esan West, Esan Central, Igueben, Esan South East, the Esan Hunters Association, and the Anti-Cultism Unit highlighted critical challenges confronting security operations. These included logistics gaps, inadequate equipment, security concerns related to herdsmen, intelligence deficiencies, and the urgent need for improved mobility and communication tools.

Director of Operations, Edo State Security Corps, Mr. Richard Balogun, disclosed that salaries for security operatives have now been approved, ending months of uncertainty for personnel working in high-risk environments. He commended the state government for its renewed commitment to crime-fighting and the welfare of operatives.

“This is a clear demonstration that the government values the sacrifices of our men and women in uniform. Improved welfare and logistics will significantly enhance our effectiveness,” Balogun said.

Edo Central APC Senatorial Leader, Major General Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd.), urged the government to sustain the momentum by providing continuous logistical support, intelligence tools, and operational funding. He also called on traditional rulers and community leaders to intensify vigilance, including profiling suspicious persons and vehicles entering their communities.

“Our communities must become the first line of defence. If we work together, criminals will have no safe haven in Edo Central,” he said.

The Onojie of Uromi, His Royal Highness Anselm Aidenojie II, speaking on behalf of Enijie in Esanland, praised Governor Okpebholo’s hands-on leadership style and described the administration’s approach to insecurity as “practical, inclusive and results-driven.”

He announced that traditional rulers and Esan leaders in the diaspora are finalising plans to establish an Esan Security Trust Fund to mobilise financial and material support for security operations in Edo Central.

“This is a collective responsibility. Our people must be able to sleep with their eyes closed, knowing that their safety is guaranteed,” the monarch said.