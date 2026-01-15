Outrage as Anambra Masquerade Wreaks Havoc, Police Confirm Arrest, Detention

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka





There is outrage over the outing of a masquerade from Awgbu Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, during a burial ceremony on Monday.

This is coming as police has confirmed the arrest of the masquerade and have taken it into custody.

The masquerade which has been identified by indigenes of the community as Agaba is said to be famed, and fiery, and only appears after 6:30pm, when ceremonies are already over, because of its destructive tendencies.

Multiple videos circulating online showed how the masquerade unleashed violence both on passersby, indigenes and even celebrants on Monday.

In one of the videos, the masquerade jumped on the podium at an event and started destroying public address systems owned by the master of ceremony who has been identified as Onowu; an indigene of the community who also stood up to him.

In another, the masquerade chased other smaller masquerades in the community who seemed to know its strength, and ran as far as their legs could carry them.

In yet two others, the masquerade pushed down two men who were riding peacefully on their motorcycles. One of them and old man, and the other a young man hit his head in a parked car and many suspect that he sustained a fatal injury.

Meanwhile there have been debates as to the propriety of the actions of the masquerade, with some people blaming the Master of Ceremony who resisted it in one of the videos.

Those who argue in favour said the man would have just respected it like others and ran away, but others whose voices are louder have described it as cultural barbarism.

Charles Ogbu, a Facebook user called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to ban the masquerade, sanction the man behind it and also arrest the masquerade attendants, who joined the masquerade in beating up the man who resisted it.

Many called on the leadership of Awgbu Community to tame the masquerade and clip its wings as this stage and times have outgrown such mundane practice.

The Anambra State Police Command through its spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, however disclosed that the masquerade has been arrested.

He said: “The command has taken into custody the masquerade involved in the unprovoked and violent attacks on innocent citizens, which led to a breach of public peace in Awgbu, Orumba North Local Government Area.

“The Command notes the behaviour of the masquerade, as seen in the viral video currently in circulation, is totally unacceptable, unlawful, and will not be tolerated under any guise.

“The suspect is currently in Police custody, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all those involved are brought to justice.”