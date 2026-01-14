PDP Criticises FG Over $9m PR and Lobbying Contract in US

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has criticised the Federal Government over reports that it awarded a $9 million public relations and lobbying contract to a United States–based firm, DCI Group, to manage Nigeria’s international image.

In a press statement Wednesday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Ini Ememobong, the opposition party described the alleged six-month contract, said to be renewable for another six months, as “defective and deceptive.”

According to the statement, the contract was said to have been facilitated through Aster Legal and tasked DCI Group with assisting the Nigerian government in “communicating its actions to protect Nigerian Christian communities.”

The PDP expressed concern that the Federal Government would engage a foreign public affairs and lobbying firm despite having a Ministry of Information and several media aides. It argued that the move suggests a lack of confidence by the Presidency in existing government communication structures, which it said are staffed by experienced professionals.

“This revelation is as disturbing as it is shameful,” the statement said, adding that the Ministry of Information, led by a public relations expert, has demonstrated “maturity and responsibility” in managing government information in recent years.

The party also demanded clarification from the Presidency on several issues, including whether the contract was captured in the 2025 national budget, why it was handled through a private law firm rather than the Federal Ministry of Justice, and what roles Nigerian Information and Public Relations officers in diplomatic missions abroad currently perform. It further asked for details of the key performance indicators attached to the contract.

Beyond procedural questions, the PDP argued that no amount of lobbying or strategic communication could substitute for the realities faced by Nigerians, particularly on security. It maintained that improving Nigeria’s image abroad would require tangible action to address insecurity rather than what it described as “deceptive communication.”

“The undeniable truth is that Nigerians have not felt this insecure, even during the civil war,” the statement claimed.

The opposition party urged President Bola Tinubu to prioritise the safety of all Nigerians, regardless of religion, and to ensure freedom of worship and a significant reduction in mass killings. According to the PDP, achieving these goals would naturally improve Nigeria’s global perception.

The statement called on the President to focus less on what it termed “ephemeral optics” and more on providing sustainable solutions to the country’s “primary challenge – insecurity.”