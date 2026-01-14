NiMet Update Its Conditions of Service Approved

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has concluded a comprehensive review of its Conditions of Service, marking a significant milestone in the Agency’s ongoing efforts to align its human resource framework with contemporary public service standards and its evolving operational mandate.

The review process it said was driven by a strong spirit of collaboration between NiMet Management and the recognised staff unions.

Director, Human Resources Management and Administration Dr. Nasir Sani, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that through sustained dialogue, extensive consultations, and mutual understanding, both parties worked collectively to produce a revised Conditions of Service that addresses critical issues of staff welfare, career progression, professionalism, and institutional efficiency, while supporting the Agency’s core mandate of delivering timely and accurate weather and climate services.

Sani stated that with the backing of the current administration, the review was diligently advanced through the appropriate channels and has now received the necessary approvals from relevant oversight authorities.

He said these include clearance from the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development and the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), among other statutory bodies, thereby formally validating and operationalising the revised Conditions of Service for NiMet staff.

The updated framework he further explained, introduces clearer guidelines on appointments, promotions, career progression, and disciplinary procedures, while also improving provisions on staff welfare, leave entitlements, and work–life balance.

It further standardises procedures to ensure fairness, transparency, and accountability, and aligns fully with Federal Civil Service rules and best practices.

According to him, beyond policy alignment, the revised Conditions of Service are expected to enhance staff motivation and morale, thereby improving productivity and more efficient service delivery across the Agency.

“The review underscores NiMet’s commitment to creating a conducive work environment, strengthening human capital development, and equipping its workforce to deliver weather and climate information that is critical to national development and safety.

“Management has encouraged all staff to familiarise themselves with the revised Conditions of Service, noting that it serves as a comprehensive guide to their rights, responsibilities, and career development within the Agency.

“NiMet reaffirmed its commitment to continuous institutional reforms aimed at promoting efficiency, staff welfare, and excellence in service delivery, as part of its broader mission to support Nigeria’s socio-economic development through reliable and timely meteorological services.”