Alleged Terrorism Financing: Judge Returns Suit against Bauchi Finance Commissioner, Others to CJ

Alex Enumah in Abuja





Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja, has returned the case file of the alleged terrorism financing charge against the Bauchi State Commissioner for Finance, Yakubu Adamu, and three others to the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, for reassignment to another judge.

The return of the case file was following the resumption of the court from the Christmas and New Year vacation.

Nwite, at Tuesday’s proceedings noted the case was a vacation matter, and ordered the file be returned to the registry for reassignment by the CJ.

Adamu, who is a former manager of a branch of Polaris Bank Plc in Bauchi State, and his co-defendants are standing trial on a 10- count criminal charge bordering on terrorism financing and money laundering to the tune of $9.7 million.

The defendants which included Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed, who are 2nd to 4th defendants respectively, said to be civil servants working with the Bauchi State Government, were arraigned on December 31, 2025.

They pleaded not guilty to the charge and through their lawyers asked the court to admit them to bail so as to prepare adequately for their defense.

But the court however declined the bail application on grounds that the offences with which they are charged with, threatens national security and public safety.

He subsequently ordered that the defendants be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre, pending the determination of the case.

While adjourning the matter till January 13, for commencement of trial, the judge hinted that he can only progress with the case if it was returned to him by the CJ, reminding lawyers that he had heard the matter as a vacation judge.

The charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, was dated and filed on December 30, 2025, by Samuel Chime, lawyer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In count one, Adamu, Sirajo Jaja (while being Accountant-General of Bauchi State, now at large}, Samaila Irmiya Liman (now at large}, Balarabe Ilelah, Aminu Bose and Kabiru Mohammed (all being civil servants and signatories to Bauchi State Government’s accounts and/or payment instruments) were alleged to have committed the offence sometime between Jan. 2024 and May 2024.

They were alleged to have conspired to provide funds in the aggregate sum of 2,300,000.000 U.S. dollars in cash for the benefit of Bello Bodejo and persons associated with him, pursuant to approvals granted by Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

The said funds were alleged to be used, in whole or in part, to finance a terrorist or terrorist group.

The offence is contrary to Section 26(1) and punishable under Section 21(2)(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.