Premium Trust Bank Empowers Entrepreneurs with N24m

The 2025 Young Ministers Retreat (YMR) concluded at the Redemption City with a landmark shift in its mission as N24 million was given to over 1,000 young entrepreneurs as grants.

The four-day event, traditionally known for its rigorous spiritual focus on fasting and prayer, pivoted this year to address the economic realities of Nigeria’s youth through a strategic partnership with Premium Trust Bank.

According to a statement, empowering the ‘New Army,’ Pastor Daniel Olawande, who was the convener and pastor in charge of RCCG Youth Province 20, described the initiative as a move to equip a “New Army” that is holistically prepared for societal impact.

“While we ensure spiritual growth, we must ensure young Nigerians are financially capable of growing their businesses,” Olawande stated.



He added, “This is how we contribute to the economic growth of the country.”

To ensure transparency, participants submitted detailed business operations for review by a jury. Prequalified candidates then entered a raffle draw. The disbursement was structured to impact various levels of entrepreneurship, with one person getting N2 million grant; five persons got N1,000,000; seven got N500,000; 90 were awarded N50,000 each and over 900 got grants of N10,000 each.

Mary Anu, winner of the N2 million grant expressed gratitude to both the convener and Premium Trust bank for the business grant which came as a surprise but a huge boost to her business.

Executive Director of Digital and E-Business at Premium Trust Bank, Shina Atilola, oversaw the distribution, noting the bank’s commitment to supporting the next generation of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

Now in its ninth year, YMR has grown from its 2017 inception to a global phenomenon, recording over 300,000 attendees this year. As the 2025 “New Army” cohort departs, PDaniel has already set the stage for next year, announcing the 2026 theme: “City Takers.”