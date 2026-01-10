Nigeria Set for Familiar Algeria Test in Q’Finals AFCON on SuperSport

The Super Eagles will continue their Africa Cup of Nations campaign today at 5:00 pm in Marrakesh, where they face Algeria in the quarter-finals. The match, alongside all AFCON games will be broadcast live on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv.

Nigeria progressed to the last eight with the most emphatic result of the Round of 16, recording a 4–0 victory over Mozambique. Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams were all on the scoresheet, while Alex Iwobi controlled midfield proceedings in a performance that reinforced the Super Eagles’ attacking depth.

The win also saw Nigeria become the first team in AFCON history to

record victories in their opening four matches of a single tournament. With 12 goals scored so far, they enter the quarter-finals as the competition’s leading attacking side, though focus has briefly shifted to a minor on-field disagreement between Osimhen and Lookman during the Mozambique match.

Despite the incident, Nigeria’s overall momentum remains intact as they prepare for a more demanding test against Algeria on Saturday at 5:00 pm.

Algeria arrive with a different profile, advancing after a 1–0 extra-time win over DR Congo and conceding just one goal across the tournament. Their progress has been built on defensive structure and game management rather than attacking volume, setting up a tactical contrast against Nigeria’s fluid front line.

History adds further significance to the meeting. Algeria have held a slight edge over Nigeria in previous AFCON encounters, including the 2019 semi-final decided by a late Riyad Mahrez free-kick. Past tournaments have often produced narrow margins between the two sides, reinforcing the sense of a closely matched rivalry.

The quarter-final schedule begins on Friday, with Mali facing Senegal at 5:00 pm, followed by Cameroon against Morocco at 8:00 pm. On Saturday, Nigeria face Algeria before Egypt meet defending champions Ivory Coast at 8:00 pm.

All quarter-final matches will be broadcast live on the SuperSport AFCON channel on DStv Channel 202 and GOtv Channel 59, with Open Access available to DStv Yanga and GOtv Jolli subscribers.

As the tournament narrows to its final contenders, attacking momentum, defensive discipline and decision-making under pressure are set to define which teams advance beyond the last eight.