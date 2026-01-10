Mutfwang Calls for Stronger Global Partnerships, Warns Against Declining School Enrolment

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has reaffirmed the critical role of international exchange programmes in building leadership capacity and strengthening Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

He made the remarks yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the National President of the United States Government Exchange Alumni Association of Nigeria (USGEAAN), Dr. Nosa Tukura, at the Old Government House, Rayfield, Jos.

Mutfwang, himself a beneficiary of U.S.-sponsored exchange programmes, said such initiatives broaden perspectives and enhance public service delivery.

“Those exchanges have been quite profound. For me, they marked a paradigm shift in my perception of public service and leadership,” he said.

The governor raised alarm over declining school enrolment in parts of the state, particularly in mining communities, warning that the trend poses long-term social and security threats. He noted that both boys and girls are affected and cautioned that neglecting either group could trigger wider societal instability.

He also decried the rising exploitation of the girl-child, describing it as an emerging crisis requiring urgent, coordinated intervention.

According to him, several underage girls were rescued from hotels and brothels during enforcement operations in December, with some already exposed to substance abuse.

Mutfwang emphasised the need for stronger trauma management and psychosocial support systems, especially for vulnerable groups and internally displaced persons.

He commended USGEAAN for supporting trauma education initiatives and reiterated his administration’s commitment to upgrading the state’s education system to meet global standards.

He warned that the gap between rapid technological advancement worldwide and the realities of local learning environments is widening, stressing that Plateau State must not be left behind.

On international relations, the governor described Nigeria’s stability as vital to global peace and development. He said deeper Nigeria–United States collaboration would be mutually beneficial, noting that Nigeria’s human capital remains one of its greatest assets.

“What we need is effective leadership, structure, and strategic partnerships to unlock this potential,” he added.

Mutfwang assured the delegation that his administration was open to partnerships aligned with the state’s development priorities.

He congratulated Dr. Tukura on her emergence as National President of USGEAAN and pledged that the association’s proposal would be reviewed and forwarded to relevant government agencies.

Earlier, Tukura described her emergence as the first Plateau-born National President of USGEAAN as historic, noting that it reflects the intellectual depth of Plateau citizens and the administration’s support for women’s leadership.

She explained that USGEAAN comprises over 14,000 Nigerian alumni drawn from 28 U.S. Department of State-sponsored exchange programmes across all 36 states and the FCT. The association, she said, is committed to strengthening U.S.–Nigeria relations under the motto, “Unite, Empower, Transform Together.”

Tukura highlighted the achievements of the Plateau State chapter, including hosting three U.S. Ambassadors in Jos, renovating public school infrastructure, supporting special needs education, and promoting cultural diplomacy through theatre and music.

She also announced that Plateau State recently gained global recognition after the Girls Education Mission (GEM), in partnership with the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB), emerged first among 84 teams worldwide at the 2025 Local Innovators Program.

Presenting a new partnership proposal, she said the association plans to launch a STEM-focused mentorship and entrepreneurship programme leveraging the American Space Jos facility. The pilot phase will begin with 100 students—60 per cent of them girls—and is expected to scale to over 1,000 beneficiaries within five years.

According to her, the initiative aims to position Plateau State as a national model for educational innovation, gender equity, and international collaboration.