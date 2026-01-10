Akpabio: Leadership by Example, Best Way to Resolve Nigeria’s Social, Political, Economic Crisis

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said leadership by example remains the most effective way to address Nigeria’s social, political and economic challenges, as he announced a New Year resolution anchored on forgiveness, faith and reconciliation.



Akpabio disclosed this in a statement yesterday following his decision to forgive all individuals who had offended him and to withdraw all pending defamation suits he had instituted in various courts.

The decision was contained in a press statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh.

According to the statement, the resolution was inspired by events during a New Year Day church service at Sacred Heart Parish, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where Akpabio worshipped on January 1, 2026.



The parish priest, Reverend Father Donatus Udoette, in his homily, called on worshippers to let go of grievances, embrace forgiveness and pursue peace.

Akpabio was quoted as saying that the sermon had a personal impact on him and influenced his decision.

Following this, the Senate President directed his legal team to withdraw about nine defamation suits pending in different courts.

Among them is the N200 billion suit against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, which arose from allegations Akpabio had previously denied.



Other cases involving individuals and some of his associates were also affected by the directive.

The statement noted that Akpabio had, in the past, maintained that public office holders were entitled to seek legal redress against defamatory claims, and that the withdrawal of the suits was a voluntary decision taken in line with his New Year resolution.

Akpabio was quoted as saying that Nigeria’s challenges require leaders who are willing to demonstrate restraint, tolerance and moral responsibility in the discharge of their duties.



He stated that leadership by example was essential to rebuilding trust and promoting unity in the country.

The Senate President’s action comes during his tenure as head of the 10th National Assembly, which, according to official records, has passed more than 96 bills within two years, with over 58 of them receiving presidential assent.

The statement added that the Senate under his leadership has focused on legislative productivity and institutional stability.

Akpabio, a former governor of Akwa Ibom State, has consistently referenced his Christian faith in public engagements.

The statement also highlighted that his political career has combined governance responsibilities with religious activities, both at the state and national levels.



According to the statement, the withdrawal of the lawsuits was intended to reduce tension, promote reconciliation and allow greater focus on national legislative responsibilities.

It added that the Senate President believes that political disagreements should not obstruct the collective task of governance.

Akpabio reaffirmed his commitment to providing leadership that supports peace, unity and effective governance, stressing that resolving Nigeria’s social, political and economic issues requires both sound policies and responsible conduct by those in positions of authority.