Ahead of 56th Annual WEF 2026, FG Establishes Nigeria House In Davos

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government has established Nigeria House in Davos ahead of the 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026, scheduled to take place from January 19 to 23, 2026 in Davos, Switzerland.

The landmark initiative, according to a release issued yesterday by Director of Information and Public Relations at the State House, Mr. Abiodun Oladunjoye, marked Nigeria’s first official National House on the Davos Promenade and represents a strategic national platform to project Nigeria’s economic reforms, investment readiness, institutional strength, and cultural identity on the global stage.



Nigeria House Davos is designed to strengthen foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, deepen strategic partnerships, and advance Nigeria’s global economic positioning in alignment with the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Nigeria House Davos is the result of a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) framework involving relevant Ministries, including the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Finance and Foreign Affairs, and the private sector.

Eviola & Co Integrated Services Ltd is the Lead Coordinating and Executing Organisation, working in consortium with Lex-Con Advisory Services Ltd and UFAM Services Nigeria Ltd, alongside international technical and delivery partners. This structure combines public-sector leadership with private-sector execution expertise to ensure a professional, credible, and impactful national representation.

Nigeria House Davos will serve as a sovereign convening platform for ministerial engagements, high level roundtables, policy dialogues, investment meetings, cultural diplomacy, and strategic bilateral discussions.

Its programme will span five thematic days covering Solid Minerals, Mining Value Chains, Trade Infrastructure and Agriculture, Climate Investment, Energy and Environmental Sustainability, Digital Trade and Technology, Creative Economy and Cultural Exports, and Cross-Sector Convergence, with Finance, Legislation, Investment Security and Investor assurance integrated across all discussions.

For decades, leading nations and global corporations have leveraged Davos Houses as instruments of soft power, economic diplomacy, and global influence. With Nigeria House Davos, Nigeria now enters this league, presenting its narrative from its own perspective, engaging global decision-makers directly, and positioning itself as a serious reform-driven economy open for partnership and investment.

The Presidency encourages strategic participation by key public institutions, the private sector, development finance institutions, and international partners to ensure that Nigeria’s debut presence on the Davos Promenade is unified, dignified, and impactful.

Nigeria House Davos reflects Nigeria’s confidence, ambition, and readiness to engage the world, presenting Nigeria’s narrative with clarity, credibility, and purpose.