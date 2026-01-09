Buratai Slams N1bn Libel Suit on Retired General over Alleged Terrorism Financing

John Shiklam in Kaduna





Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), has approached a Kaduna State High Court, seeking N1 billion in damages over defamatory allegations made against him by a fellow retired military officer, Maj-Gen. Danjuma Hamisu Ali Keffi.

The suit, filed yesterday, arose from statements allegedly made by Ali Keffi and circulated through online media platforms, allegedly linking Buratai to terrorism financing, Boko Haram suspects, and the unlawful release and shielding of terror suspects.

Buratai, who instituted the action through his lawyers, A. I Aliyu and A. M Hassan of Law Plus Consult, asked the court to declare that “the publications, which appeared on Sahara Reporters and further amplified on several news and social media platforms, were false, malicious and damaging to his reputation.”

Court filings revealed that Buratai accused Ali Keffi of granting interviews in 2025 during which he allegedly suggested that he (Buratai) maintained relationships with individuals linked to terrorism and participated in efforts to conceal terrorism related activities while serving as Chief of Army Staff.

The former army chief stated that the allegations gained wide circulation on digital platforms, including Facebook, X, WhatsApp, and Instagram, exposing him to public ridicule and reputational harm both within and outside Nigeria.

Buratai maintained, in his statement of claim, that he had never been investigated, indicted, or convicted for terrorism, terrorism financing, or any similar offence, describing the allegations as baseless and misleading

He argued that the statements presented him as “a threat to national security, an unpatriotic citizen and a corrupt public officer”, assertions he said severely undermined his integrity, honour and standing in the international community.

According to him, the defendant “acted with malice and reckless disregard for the truth, even while acknowledging in the same publications that no official investigation had found Buratai culpable of terrorism financing.”

The former army chief, therefore, sought “an order of court directing Ali Keffi to retract the statements and issue an unreserved public apology, to be published with equal prominence on Sahara Reporters, in two national newspapers, and across all social media platforms where the allegations were circulated.”

He also prayed the court for N1 billion compensation as general damages for libel, citing the seriousness of terrorism related accusations, the extent of their dissemination, and the influence associated with the defendant’s status as a retired senior military officer.

He prayed the court to grant a perpetual injunction, restraining Ali Keffi from further making or repeating the alleged defamatory statements and to compel him to bear the full cost of the litigation, including legal fees.

The writ of summon directed the defendant to enter an appearance within 21 days of being served, failing which the court may proceed with the matter in his absence.

The court has yet to fix a date for hearing.