Zenith Bank to Maintain it’s Backing for Sports Devt in 2026

The Management of Zenith Bank Plc has expressed the desire to maintain its position of taking sports to the next level with its activities in the New Year.

Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director of the outfit, Dame Adaora Umeoji, has reaffirmed the commitment of the apex bank to sports development.

She said that in the New Year, Zenith Bank would do much more to take its respective sports events to higher levels respectively.

Umeoji said: “We are always deliberate with our dealings with sports. We are committed to do it again in the New Year. We are proud of what we are doing and we will do more.

“Over the years, we have made our marks with our sponsorship of sports events especially basketball in which the women national team in recent times has some of our products representing Nigeria and winning laurels.

“We have also been consistent with youth development drives in the past years because the purpose is to help build future champions for the country in their respective sports disciplines.”

Zenith Bank are the sole sponsor of the annual national women’s basketball league, the outfit also sponsors the annual Delta State Principals Cup and the Headmasters Cup. The bank also sponsors tennis and swimming at elite social club level.

For basketball, the consistency in about two decades has raised the standard of the national women team with many players graduating from the league to join D’Tigress of Nigeria.

D’Tigress only last year won the AfroBasket Competition for the fifth consecutive time. The team was thereafter treated to a lavish reception in Abuja by Zenith Bank.