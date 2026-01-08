Stroke Patient Seeks Damages Over Alleged Medical Negligence at Lagos Hospital

Sunday Okobi





A Lagos-based private medical facility, R-Jolad Hospital Nigeria Limited, is facing a potential lawsuit following allegations of medical negligence brought by a former patient, Mr. Alfred Ogene, who claims he suffered serious urinary complications while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The allegations are contained in a Memorandum of Claim issued by a law firm, Noyimtairu & Co., acting on Mr. Ogene’s instructions.

The letter addressed to the hospital’s management accused the facility and some of its medical personnel of negligence in the course of treating the claimant.

According to the lawyers, Ogene was admitted at R-Jolad Hospital in the early hours of November 15, 2025, for the management of partial paralysis arising from a stroke that affected his right limbs.

They stated that prior to his admission, he had no known urinary challenges and was able to urinate without assistance. The letter explained that a urinary catheter was inserted to assist the patient because of mobility difficulties associated with his condition.

However, issues were said to have arisen in the early hours of the following day when Mr. Ogene reportedly noticed that urine was not flowing properly into the catheter bag.

His lawyers claimed that the matter was reported to the medical staff on duty, after which the initial catheter was removed and replaced.

They further alleged that shortly after the replacement, the patient began experiencing increasing discomfort and pain, which he repeatedly brought to the attention of the nursing staff.

Despite these complaints, the lawyers alleged that the pain persisted and that Mr. Ogene’s abdominal area later became noticeably distended.

The counsels claimed that when doctors eventually attended to him, further complications had already set in, necessitating emergency intervention to relieve urinary retention.

The claimant’s lawyers stated that a urologist later attended to Mr. Ogene and that medical assessments following his discharge indicated damage to his urinary system.

They alleged that the complications resulted in prolonged discomfort, emotional distress, and limitations on his mobility and recovery process.

The letter further alleged that despite the circumstances surrounding the patient’s condition, the hospital continued to bill him for treatment relating to the complications. It also claimed that the hospital did not provide any formal explanation or follow-up engagement after his discharge on November 27, 2025.

Ogene’s lawyers maintained that the alleged complications have significantly affected his personal and professional life. They stated further that he has been unable to fully resume his pastoral duties and professional engagements since the incident.

Based on these claims, the legal representatives indicated that their client is considering legal action against the hospital, its management, and relevant medical personnel, seeking monetary compensation for the alleged injuries and losses suffered.

However, the letter noted that Ogene is open to resolving the dispute amicably through Alternative Dispute Resolution, and proposed a negotiation meeting in early January 2026. As of the time of reporting, R-Jolad Hospital had not issued any public response to the claims, and the allegations remain untested in court.