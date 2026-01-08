Abubakar Malami:  What Manner of Suspect?

By Wale Olayinka





Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka in one of his works, The Man Died, described a comical scene as “ dramaturgical fantasia”! This phrase aptly captures the public posturing of the former Attorney – General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, to his investigations by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. Malami’s reactions, disclosures and claims in the public space, are clearly out of sync with objective realities and even legal norms.

As a former chief law officer of the nation, treating law enforcement investigations like a political soap opera, is both worrisome and disheartening. The EFCC told the whole world that the former minister was offered an administrative bail and the conditions well- spelt out. The Commission even graciously allowed him to attend to his health even when the bail conditions had not been met.

Why did Malami choose to ignore those conditions in preference for political meetings in his home state? Why did he think the EFCC will allow him to carry on his normal daily activities as if he was not under investigation? Why did the former minister choose to answer his investigators in the media rather than the investigation room? Why did he take the issue of bail lightly as if the law is amenable to his whims and caprices?

Worse still, the minister resorted to blackmail and sentiments by linking his investigation to what he called “ personal vendetta” by the EFCC’s Chairman, Ola Olukoyede. It is strange that Malami now remembers that there is one Salami Report that indicted Olukoyede! The whole world still recollects the trumped- up charges raised against Ibrahim Magu, former EFCC Chairman and Olukoyede. That Malami orchestrated the trial to get Magu out of office is still fresh in our memory. What I cannot understand is the linkage between alleged monumental fraud the EFCC is investigating and Olukoyede’s “ malice” against the former minister.

We heard that the EFCC is investigating the former minister for alleged re- looting of recovered Abacha’s loot, controversial Kebbi investments, CBN anchor borrower program, humongous hotel investments in Abuja and Kano among other alleged fraudulent dealings. How will one man’s malice offer prosecutable evidence against Malami if he is innocent of those allegations? More laughable is Malami’s plea that the EFCC’s Chairman should recuse himself from his investigation. Is Olukoyede the petitioner against Malami? It is obvious the former minister knew that his case is bad and the EFCC’s seems not to be ready to compromise anything concerning his investigations.

Few days ago, Malami’s theatrics fell flat when an Abuja court turned down his quest to compel the EFCC release him from its custody. Again, is Olukoyede the judge that refused to grant his request? The truth of the matter is that the former minister is playing the Ostrich with his investigations. He must have thought that the EFCC is the same Commission he held by the jugular when Magu was around. There are good lessons we are learning from the issues of Malami.

One of such lessons is that power is transient. I can still recall the dimension of political strength and power Malami had when former President Muhammadu Buhari was in power. He was the dejure President then. His words were laws. How quickly the table turned against the former emperor! Who would have imagined that a Malami could become a suspect in EFCC’s custody?

Another lesson is that integrity casts no shadow and accountability is its own defence. What the EFCC is investigating is alleged breach of integrity. One thing I know about the Commission is that it is never on a wild goose chase. We may fault slowness in resolving corruption cases in court, you cannot fault the professionalism and thoroughness of the EFCC. This is one of the reasons some of us are on the side of the Commission. The more reason international law enforcement agencies like the FBI, NCA, Interpol and others find it worthwhile to collaborate with the EFCC.

There is yet another lesson of futility of lies against truth. Malami has chosen to be using his media machinery to churn out lies, making unfounded claims and seeking impracticable ends. The public can sieve the wheat from the chaff. Many of the alleged investments the EFCC is investigating are known to the public. There is no way Malami can break the spine of truths. There is nothing hidden under the sun!

My appeal to the EFCC is to fast track its investigations of the former minister. Nigerians have been waiting for his investigation and now that the EFCC is doing it, let the Commission work speedily. Malami must be charged to court as soon as possible and let the court decide whether being a minister in Nigeria is enough to come out as Dangote or Otedola. The public is eager to see the arraignment of the former minister

Lastly, I think Malami should change his strategies! Making wild claims in the media has not been helpful for him. He should rather submit himself to the rules of his investigators and stop being an Nnamdi Kanu in EFCC’s detention. If he is innocent as he is claiming, let his facts speak for him and let the court decide whether he is being victimized or not. The EFCC should work more on other former political office holders and take back our money for the use of the nation.

•Olayinka, public affairs analyst, wrote from Osun State