Reengineering the Abia Civil Service for Efficiency and Impact

Long criticised for sluggishness and rigid processes, Nigeria’s civil service has often struggled to shake off the image of a system weighed down by bureaucracy. In Abia State, however, a quiet but determined reform agenda is redefining how government business is conducted, signalling a shift towards efficiency, professionalism and service driven governance. Emmanuel Ugwu Nwogo reports

The civil service has a rather unflattering reputation for working and walking at a snail’s pace. The clog that engenders the “go slow” movement, in Nigerian parlance, though man made, has become so ingrained that any initiative aimed at extricating the civil service from bureaucracy is usually dismissed with a wave of the hand. More often than not, such efforts are readily resisted by the civil servants themselves, who apparently take delight in making government business slow moving.

However, things are beginning to look different in Abia State. Within and outside the state’s civil service system, it is an acknowledged fact that it is no longer business as usual. The vision of Governor Alex Otti to build a new Abia where governance is service driven has rubbed off on the civil service, which is witnessing a transformative shift. So much has been achieved in less than two years. That is why Abia is emboldened to host the 44th National Council Meeting of Civil Service Commissions.

Hosting with Confidence

This gathering of Nigeria’s top bureaucrats from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory in Umuahia provides an opportunity for the host state to showcase its achievements in making its civil service more efficient. From recruitment processes to work ethics and service delivery, the turnaround has been notable. Abia is hosting the meeting with a strong sense of pride, having introduced innovations designed to drive efficiency across its civil service. Other states are expected to learn from its experience during the meeting, which runs from November 30 to December 5, 2025. Delegates will also observe that Abia State has fully embraced technology to positive effect in the operations of its civil service structure.

“We are excited about the opportunity to host the conference,” the Chairman of the Abia State Civil Service Commission, Dr Eno Jerry Eze, said during a pre conference press briefing. “It is a testament to the recognition of His Excellency’s achievements in public service reforms.” She noted that the ongoing transformation in Abia aligns with reforms at the federal level, adding that “we are prepared to showcase our processes, experiences and lessons learnt.”

Technology Driven Reforms

The ongoing reforms in the state’s public service structure are not only gaining momentum but also producing measurable outcomes. They have spread across the entire architecture of government service delivery, anchored largely on the effective deployment of technology. As a human resource professional with a passion for transitioning to efficient HR processes and policies managed through electronic platforms, the Chairman has focused on removing bureaucratic bottlenecks to accelerate service delivery.

She believes that the deployment of electronic platforms will cut inefficiency and bureaucracy by over 70 per cent. “This is important,” she said, “because government delivers health, education, water and other social sector services through the civil service.” Beyond service delivery, the civil service also regulates the climate that either supports or restrains private sector investment. The pace at which it operates therefore directly influences economic growth.

Building Human Capital

Recognising that human resources form the backbone of organisational success, the Commission is positioning the Abia civil service to attract and retain top talent to enhance service delivery. The goal is to replicate private sector efficiency within government operations, ensuring that governance fulfils its purpose of transforming lives. “We seek to restore the glory of the public service, where the best of the best can be found in both professional and non professional cadres,” Dr Eze said.

This policy direction was demonstrated during the recent recruitment exercise in the education and health sectors. Over 5,000 professionally trained teachers were recruited into the school system, while more than 771 health professionals were employed across state hospitals. These included full and part time consultants, medical officers, nurses, dentists, dental technologists and physiotherapists. According to the Commission Chairman, Governor Otti recognises that “the civil service is the engine room of sustainable growth in Abia State,” hence his commitment to injecting young, exceptional talent while upskilling existing staff. Both the Governor and the Chairman share extensive private sector experience and the conviction that government business must be run efficiently.

Institutional Reorganisation

It was previously unimaginable that the Abia Civil Service Commission operated without a clear roadmap translating its mandate into actionable plans. This gap was discovered by the Chairman upon assumption of office and promptly addressed. “We have redefined our vision, mission and values,” she said. “These are now captured in our strategic and work plans, ensuring that everyone at the Commission is aligned.”

A review of the Commission’s report card reveals several achievements within a short period. The Commission has been reorganised to function more effectively, equipped with the necessary skills and tools, and has moved into a permanent office befitting its mandate.

The Commission has also cleared long standing backlogs of promotions accumulated over previous administrations while strengthening disciplinary processes. Promotion arrears for 2022, 2023 and 2024 have been resolved, with the 2025 process ongoing. Lingering disciplinary cases, petitions and unresolved complaints have also been concluded.

Transparency and Results

Innovation and transparency now underpin every assignment undertaken by the Commission. This approach guided the recent recruitment of health officers, which followed global HR standards and ensured that only the most qualified professionals were selected through a merit based process.

These efforts have yielded tangible results. Abia recently emerged as Nigeria’s most prepared state for health emergencies, according to the 2025 SBM Health Preparedness Index, scoring 26.85, the highest nationwide. “This achievement reflects our deliberate investment in human health capital, strong budgetary allocation of 14.8 per cent, and effective governance systems,” Dr Eze explained. She added that the rating underscores the impact of recruitment and capacity building initiatives.

Partnerships and Accountability

In fulfilling its mandate of providing manpower for government service delivery, the Commission has strengthened collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies. Inter agency cooperation has become critical under Governor Otti’s directive for MDAs to work collectively. Partnerships with MDAs and private sector players, including Coscharis, have contributed to innovations such as the introduction of electric buses in the state.

After years of inactivity, the Commission has also resumed publication of its Annual Report. A comprehensive report covering January 1 to December 31, 2023 has been released, detailing reforms, recruitment, promotions, disciplinary actions, capacity building and strategic priorities. According to the Chairman, this enhances transparency, accountability and institutional memory.

Preparing for the Future

To ensure a steady supply of skilled labour across MDAs, the Commission has introduced a skills mapping mechanism to identify competencies and gaps within the civil service. This has accelerated the transition to modern human resource management and the introduction of a Human Resource Management Information System, a first in Abia State. The HRMIS will digitally capture the entire employment lifecycle of every civil servant, from recruitment to retirement.

Capacity building remains a priority, with staff participating in training and conferences locally and internationally. Recently, 20 delegates were sponsored to the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management Conference. This multi sector human capital development framework spans key ministries, ensuring interconnected and sustainable governance outcomes.

Leadership with Vision

Transforming an entrenched system requires leadership with vision and courage. Governor Otti’s choice of Dr Eze to lead the Commission reflects this understanding. Armed with advanced academic qualifications and professional experience, she assumed office in early 2024 with a clear mandate to restore professionalism and merit within the service.

“Our mandate is not just to fill vacancies, but to build a workforce that is relevant, passionate, efficient and prepared for the demands of 21st century governance,” Dr Eze said. With reforms steadily taking root, Abia’s civil service is gradually shedding its lethargic image and positioning itself as a catalyst for effective and enduring governance.