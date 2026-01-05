  • Monday, 5th January, 2026

US Invasion of Venezuela: ECOWAS Urges Restraint, Backs Dialogue

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has expressed concern over the recent developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, calling on all parties to exercise restraint and respect international law.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday, ECOWAS acknowledged the right of states to combat international crimes such as terrorism and drug trafficking but stressed that such efforts must be carried out in line with established principles of international law. 

The regional bloc reminded the international community of the obligation to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, as provided under Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter.

ECOWAS said it fully aligns with the African Union’s position, articulated in a statement released on 3 January 2026, which urged restraint and encouraged inclusive dialogue among the people of Venezuela as a means of addressing the country’s challenges.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions in Venezuela following reports of foreign military actions and growing international reactions to the evolving security and political situation in the South American country.

Venezuela has in recent years faced prolonged political instability, economic hardship, and international pressure, leading to sharp divisions both domestically and globally over how best to address the crisis.

ECOWAS reiterated its solidarity with the Venezuelan people and called on all states to respect Venezuela’s independence and territorial integrity.

The bloc expressed support for efforts by Venezuelans to determine the future of their country through an inclusive and peaceful process.

The West African regional body joins a growing list of international and regional organisations advocating de-escalation and dialogue as tensions continue to draw global attention.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.