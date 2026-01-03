Popoola Identifies Leadership as Bane of Nigeria’s Development, Unveils Grace Rock Church

Founder and Lead Pastor of The Grace Rock Church, Pastor Ebenezer Olufunso Popoola, has identified leadership development as the missing link in Nigeria’s quest for sustainable national growth.

Popoola spoke in Lagos, recently, during the formal inauguration of The Grace Rock Church, where he stressed that Christianity should move beyond routine worship to value-driven leadership formation capable of impacting society.

He added that the church must take deliberate responsibility for raising men and women of character and influence.

According to him, leadership is often wrongly confined to political office or official authority, rather than seen as a life skill that should shape behaviour in every sphere of society.

“There can never be development without leadership. As a matter of fact, it is leadership first, then development. A major part of Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges is linked to the quality of leadership in both public and private life.”

Popoola revealed that the vision for Grace Rock Church was received in 2014 and matured over an 11-year period of prayer, confirmation and personal sacrifice.

He noted that his decision to leave the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), where he served for over 30 years, followed what he described as a clear divine instruction.

He further advocated the introduction of leadership education at an early age, arguing that values and responsibility should be deliberately taught from childhood. “If I have my way today, leadership is supposed to be part of the curriculum for primary school,” he said.

The church, according to its leadership, will operate on five core values captured in the acronym SPEED: Selfless and sacrificial service; Power-packed prayer; Effective evangelism; Excellence in service delivery; and Discipleship.