Monimichelle Commends Gov Diri’s Giant Strides in Bayelsa Sports

Leading sports facilities expert, Ebi Egbe, has commended the developmental strides recorded under the leadership of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri.

Egbe who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Facility Limited,  said yesterday that Governor Diri’s administration has demonstrated clear commitment to infrastructural growth, institutional strengthening, and the overall advancement of Bayelsa State.

“These efforts have laid a solid and sustainable foundation that offers valuable lessons beyond Bayelsa.

“As stakeholders and well-meaning citizens, our collective prayer is that God continues to grant His Excellency Governor Douye Diri wisdom, strength, and discernment to deepen these achievements for the benefit of present and future generations, “stressed the Monimichelle Boss.

He emphasized that “ looking ahead, it is also our earnest hope that divine guidance will prevail in supporting the emergence of a credible and capable Bayelsan, one with vision, integrity, proven capacity, and a strong record of enterprise and leadership, who can responsibly sustain and consolidate this developmental momentum, irrespective of political considerations, so that progress is not disrupted. “

Egbe concluded that a strategic blend of political experience and private-sector discipline will be instrumental in preserving and advancing the legacies being built today, while ensuring continuity, stability, and inclusive growth for Bayelsa State.

