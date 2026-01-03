Family, Foundation Mark Second Anniversary of Annie Okonkwo’s Passing

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Members of Okonkwo family of Ojoto in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, officials of The Annie Okonkwo Foundation and other friends of the family yesterday held a solemn mass to celebrate late Senator Annie Okonkwo.

The late senator who represented Anambra Central Senatorial Zone died in 2023 after what was described as a brief illness.

His family was led by his widow, Lady Chinyere Okonkwo and his son, Hon. Uchenna Okonkwo, who is also a member of the House of Representatives led others in thanksgiving, praising the late lawmaker, who they described as very kind and philanthropic during his days.

Son of the deceased, Hon. Okonkwo, who spoke on behalf of the family, during the mass said, “My father was a man who touched lives across board. He was a generous man, and to him leadership was not a title but service to community, country and humanity.

“He was a man who carried himself with dignity and believed in uplifting others. He was a brother and friend, a loyal and dependable man to many. He was a man of faith and understood that life is held in truth for God. This memorial is not just mourning his passing but about remembering his smiles and the things he stood for. We are deeply comforted that his memory lives on.”

The mass was presided over by the Catholic Bishop of Minna Diocese, Rt. Rev. Martin Uzoukwu, while the homily was said by parish priest of SS Peter and Paul, Awada in Onitsha, Rev. Fr. George Adimike.

During his homily, Rev. Fr. Adimike who harped on the unity among family members, reminded that it was on the instruction of the late Senator for the second anniversary of his death be held in his country home, right inside the Marian Chapel of Divine Mercy, which he built as a staunch Catholic, inside which he was also interred.

He said, “First anniversary of his passing was instructed by him. The first was in Lagos but he instructed the second be held here.

“He has done well in establishing a strong family. Okonkwo family is notable here and peace is what you need and you have to build it. You must work for it daily. You must learn forgiveness and understanding to be able to keep living in peace.

“As members of Okonkwo family, you must continue to work to sustain the peace. You have become an exemplary family, and at the level you are operating, you must work to sustain peace. His wife is here and his son, a House or Representatives member, is here. You must continue to lead the larger family and remain the light, and the late Annie Okonkwo will continue to be happy with you.

“He wants you to sustain the culture of holding masses here as he desired to be buried here. I urge you to continue to pray for him. No one is perfect, there may be things he may not have done right. There is no repentance in the grace, but there is forgiveness everywhere. That is the caveat.

“The Bible said the mercy of God is infinite and that is why we continue to offer prayers, masses and others for his forgiveness. He was a great man who had a clement heart. You can deny him anything, but you can’t deny him the fact that he was a very kind man and you must always pray that he gets forgiveness.”