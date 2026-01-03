Adighije: APC Isn’t Seeking a One-Party State, Says Tinubu On Right Track

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Chris Adighije, has said that the party was opposed to a one-party system, allaying fears of imminent one-party state in Nigeria sparked by defections of many opposition governors to the ruling party at the centre.

Adighije also dismissed allegations that President Tinubu or the APC was engineering the current wave of defections to the party, but attributed the development to President Tinubu’s “deft political engineering,” rather than coercion.

“The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, seems to know Nigeria better than all of us and he is going in the right direction,” said Adighije who represented Abia Central Senatorial zone in the Senate from 2003 to 2007.

Responding to a question during an interview with THISDAY on the prospects of the current wave of defections by opposition members to APC, particularly governors, turning Nigeria to a one-party country, the octogenarian maintained that defections were nothing new in politics, saying that fears of a one party-state was unfounded as APC, as a political party, was democratic and would continue to welcome others to join.

“We are a democratic political party. We always believe in giving an opportunity for opposition. There is no way Nigeria will be a one-party country,” he declared, adding: “But if all the people decide to belong to one-party, who are we to say no. In the words of President Bola Tinubu, you cannot ask a man who is in the sinking ship not to jump out.

“We believe in democracy and we are not in any way encouraging a one-party system, but if all the other politicians decide to come and join us, the more the merrier for us. That is our position. How can they be saying that APC wants a one-party system? No, no, no. We are opposed to that because we are all democrats,” he said.

Adighije praised Tinubu’s leadership, citing declining inflation and fuel prices, and predicted that Nigeria would improve if Tinubu’s policies continue.

“Now, I understand food prices are beginning to go down, fuel prices are going down. I think if he continues in that direction for another four years, Nigeria will get better than this,” he said.

The elder statesman spoke at his Okwu Olokoro country home in Umuahia South Local Government Area, after hosting a socio-political group, the Ikwuano/Umuahia Initiative, which came to inform him of the group’s decision to appoint him their patron.

Convener of Ikwuano/Umuahia Initiative, Chief Ako Atuloma, cited Adighije’s vast political experience and integrity as the main reason for choosing him, stressing that in politics, Adighije towers in Ikwuano/Umuahia like a war general in the army.

“Senator Adighije is our General and whichever direction he points to, we will follow him because we know and we trust him,” Atuloma said.

“We are here for two reasons. First, we came to convey our decisions to Senator Adighije because we have chosen him to be our patron. We don’t want a situation where things are done anyhow in this constituency any longer. We want to ensure a strong leadership that will point the direction. He is our general, we are his troops.

“Secondly, the era when politicians go and buy people to nominate them for elective positions are gone. Our idea now is that we are the ones who will go and invite politicians to come out and run. So when we bring you out to run, then you are responsible to the people,” he explained.

Besides, the group also informed their leader that they have endorsed one Engr. Godswill Ubani as their preferred choice for Umuahia South State Constituency poll in 2027, describing him as humble, people-oriented, trustworthy and honest.

Responding, the Senator accepted to serve as Patron of the group, promising not to disappoint them. However, he advised them to always consult widely to enable them to arrive at their decisions through consensus.