Mark Igoche Hails NSC Leadership, Foresees Bright Future for Nigerian Sports in 2026

As the National Sports Commission (NSC) continues to drive transformative reforms in Nigerian sports, basketball promoter and initiator of the Mark D’Ball Basketball Championship, Igoche Mark, has welcomed the developments, expressing unbridled optimism about the future of the sport in the country.

Speaking in Abuja, Igoche Mark said, “The establishment of the National Sports Commission (NSC) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) in November 2024 has marked a paradigm shift in Nigerian sports administration. Under the stewardship of Chairman Malam Shehu Dikko and Director General Hon. Bukola Olopade, the commission has embarked on a transformative journey to revitalize the nation’s sports sector, injecting much-needed vitality into the industry.”

Igoche Mark, who has been a vocal advocate for basketball development in Nigeria, praised the NSC’s flagship programme, the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria’s Sports Economy (RHINSE), saying, “The RHINSE programme is poised to transform sports into a significant contributor to Nigeria’s GDP, catapulting the country into a new era of sports prosperity. The plans to renovate several major stadiums across the country and the Junior Athletes Initiative (JAI) are empirical evidence of the commission’s commitment to building a robust sports ecosystem that benefits athletes, administrators, and fans alike.”

On the impact of the reforms, Igoche Mark noted, “The sports sector’s contribution to Nigeria’s GDP has risen to over 1%, an unprecedented achievement that underscores the immense potential of Nigerian sports. The Nigerian sports ecosystem is vibing to the reforms, with private investments pouring in and grassroots sports receiving a much-needed boost, empowering young athletes to dream big and achieve greatness.”

However, he emphasized the need for the NSC to prioritize basketball’s development, saying, “It is imperative that the commission resolves the lingering crisis in basketball without external interference, leveraging local solutions to address local challenges and unlock the full potential of Nigerian basketball.”

The basketball promoter expressed confidence that Nigerian sports are on the cusp of a revolution, citing the success of the Super Eagles at the AFCON and the potential of the country’s basketball teams. “We are on the cusp of a sports revolution, and with continued support and commitment, Nigerian sports are set to become a major player on the global stage, driving economic growth, creating jobs, and inspiring generations to come,” Igoche has said.

As the Super Eagles prepare to kick off their round of 16 campaign at the ongoing AFCON in Morocco, Igoche Mark has called on Nigerians to rally behind the team, saying, “Let’s cheer the Super Eagles to win the fourth title, commencing the 2026 sports calendar year with a trophy. The time is now, and the stage is set. Let’s make Nigerian sports history!”

Igoche Mark’s statement has been met with widespread acclaim, with sports enthusiasts and stakeholders alike hailing the NSC’s efforts to transform Nigerian sports. As Nigeria looks to build on its sports successes, Igoche Mark’s optimism serves as a beacon of hope for a brighter future.

With the NSC’s reforms and the enthusiasm of stakeholders like Igoche Mark, Nigerian sports is poised for a bright future. As Igoche Mark puts it, “The future is now, and it’s going to be amazing!”