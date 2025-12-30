Oyetola Presents Revalidated Ondo Deep Sea Port Certificate to Aiyedatiwa

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, has formally presented the revalidated certificate for the Ondo Deep Sea Port to the governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, at his office in Abuja, marking a major milestone in the state’s industrial and maritime aspirations.

Presenting the certificate on Thursday in Abuja, Oyetola described the revalidation as a strategic intervention by the federal government to unlock Ondo State’s vast maritime and blue economy potential, noting the deep-sea port would serve as a catalyst for trade, industrialisation and regional economic integration.

The minister in a statement issued by his special adviser said the port aligned squarely with the federal government’s agenda to diversify the economy through maritime infrastructure, logistics and coastal development.

Oyetola stated the Ondo Deep Sea Port is not just a project for Ondo State; “it is a national asset that will strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in global shipping, reduce pressure on existing ports, and create a new hub for exports, manufacturing and job creation.”

He added that the port’s location along the Atlantic corridor would significantly boost non-oil exports, enhance ease of doing business and attract foreign direct investment into the South-West and the country at large.

“The revalidated licence provides certainty to investors and sends a strong signal that Nigeria is ready for serious maritime investments. With the supporting infrastructure planned around the port, Ondo State is positioning itself as a major player in the blue economy,” Oyetola said.

Receiving the certificate, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Executive Council for approving the revalidation, describing the moment as the culmination of years of painstaking effort.

He recalled that the licence, originally obtained during his tenure as deputy governor, had suffered setbacks due to a naming error in the initial business case, which required the preparation of a fresh and comprehensive submission.

“This revalidated certificate is a turning point for Ondo State. It validates our vision for industrial growth, job creation and sustainable development anchored on our long coastline and maritime assets,” the governor said.

He further explained that his administration was prioritising supporting infrastructure, including the dualisation of access roads to industrial zones and modernisation projects, alongside preparations for residential, educational and hospitality facilities to cater for the expected influx of workers and investors.

The governor reiterated the port and associated projects would have statewide impact, driving inclusive development across all local government areas.