LLPF, Partners Fete Ikorodu Community, School Pupils

Sunday Okobi

Two public schools in Ikorodu, Lagos State, and some children of the Redeemed Church, Fruitful Vine Parish, Ikorodu, yesterday witnessed a memorable moment of support and encouragement as a group, Let’s Limit Poverty Foundation (LLPF), and committed partners carried out an education-focused outreach for pupils of the schools.

The group stated that Limit Poverty Foundation (LLPF) is dedicated to breaking cycles of poverty by enabling access to education, empowering families, and supporting vulnerable children through targeted community-based interventions.

The team, upon arrival at the Methodist Primary School Complex, Ikorodu Garage, the Lagos State Model Nursery and Primary School, Sagamu Road, and the Redeemed Church Fruitful Vine Parish, Ikorodu, was warmly received by the school administrators and the church council, who quickly summoned the pupils for an assembly for the outreach.

While addressing them, LLPF volunteers emphasised that education remains the strongest tool to break cycles of poverty, reminding the pupils that the habits they build now will shape their future.

However, to reinforce their message, the team distributed writing and learning materials to all the pupils.

The reaction, which created instant joy, relief, and pure excitement in one of the pupils, made him exclaim with pride that “I can change my schoolbag now!”

Also, teachers, school heads, and the church pastorate expressed deep gratitude to the group, noting that the donations would directly support classroom learning and ease the burden on many families. They encouraged LLPF and partners to continue their vital work across the education sector.

A volunteer reflected that:“If we must limit poverty, we must strengthen learning. Supporting schools is not charity, it is nation-building.”

A statement issued yesterday on the visit to the school noted that the outreach was supported by First Bank Nigeria, KSA, Immigration Services, Nigerian Red Cross Society, The Matrix Newspapers, Plumdaleco, Greener Globe, and Edubuddie Global Consulting Services.