I’ll Be on Ballot in 2027, Peter Obi Declares at X Space Session

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





Presidential hopeful and former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

Obi, who made the announcement during an interactive session on X, hosted by @obidientupdate, put paid to months of speculation over his future political plans.

The X Space attracted thousands of participants, underscoring Obi’s continued influence in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general election.

Obi used the opportunity to address some of Nigeria’s critical challenges in the areas of economy, security, and governance.

“Peter Obi will be on the ballot in 2027. I need your prayers. I need your support,” he declared, dismissing insinuations that he would accept a vice presidential slot.

Stressing that his preparations were aimed solely at leading the country, he said, “I am not travelling round the world to learn governance to be vice president.”

On the economy, Obi criticised the policies of the federal government that relied heavily on taxation without expanding productivity, and warned that such an approach would deepen hardship for ordinary citizens.

He said, “You cannot tax poverty. Economic recovery must be driven by increased production, investment and job creation.”

The businessman-turned-politician called for unity within the Obidient movement, particularly among young Nigerians, whom he described as central to building a “just, productive and united” nation.

The session attracted strong engagement from supporters, many of whom praised Obi’s detailed and policy-focused contributions. But some of his critics said his lengthy explanations were mere rambling