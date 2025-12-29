SportyTV Partners with Saudi Pro League, William Troost-Ekong For Player-Led Live Match Stream

SportyTV is set to test a new model of football broadcasting through a partnership with the Saudi Pro League and former Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong, in what is being described as the first player-led live stream of a professional match.

The broadcaster will stream the Roshn Saudi League fixture between Al Kholood and Al Hilal on December 31 at 17:30 GMT. The match will air simultaneously on SportyTV’s linear channel, its official YouTube page and Troost-Ekong’s personal YouTube channel.

The initiative marks a notable departure from traditional football coverage, as Troost-Ekong, currently captain and defender for Al Kholood, will be directly involved in the match being streamed. Ahead of kick-off, the former Nigeria captain is also expected to go live to share aspects of his matchday preparation, offering viewers behind-the-scenes access rarely seen in elite football.

“This is about bringing fans closer to the beauty of football,” Troost-Ekong said. “They don’t usually get to see how players think and prepare on matchday. Streaming this match with SportyTV is a way to open that door and let supporters experience the game from a much more personal perspective.”

Sporty Group’s Vice President for Business Development, Marketing and Media, Elias Gallego, said the collaboration reflects broader changes in sports media and fan engagement.

“The future of sports and entertainment sits at the intersection of broadcast, creators, and community. By working directly with players like William, we’re exploring new models that recognise athletes as creators and fans as active participants, not passive viewers.”

SportyTV currently holds exclusive free-to-air broadcast rights to the Roshn Saudi League, King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup for the 2025/26 to 2028/29 seasons. The Troost-Ekong-led stream is seen as an experiment in blending official broadcast rights with creator-driven content, as broadcasters seek new ways to engage digital-first audiences.

The outcome of the initiative could signal a shift in how live football content is distributed, particularly as leagues and broadcasters increasingly look to players and creators to connect more directly with fans.