  • Saturday, 27th December, 2025

Yuletide: Anambra Police Deploy Personnel to Strategic Areas, Step Up Supervision 

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have dominated strategic locations across the state, to ensure security during the yuletide.

A press release from the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the deployment includes major roads, markets, worship centres, motor parks, and recreational areas.

Ikenga said this is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors as social activities heighten during this festive period.

He said, “The eight Area Commanders across the state have stepped up supervisory duties to ensure proper coordination and effective deployment of personnel within their respective jurisdictions.

“The areas include; Onitsha, Ihiala, Oraifite, Awka, Aguata, Otuocha, Ogidi, and Nnewi. Tactical teams and joint security forces have also intensified security patrol operations across the State.

“The Police Command encourages residents to go about their lawful activities without fear, reassuring the public of its continued commitment to maintaining peace, safety, and order throughout the celebrations,” the release stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.