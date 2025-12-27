Yuletide: Anambra Police Deploy Personnel to Strategic Areas, Step Up Supervision 

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have dominated strategic locations across the state, to ensure security during the yuletide.

A press release from the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the deployment includes major roads, markets, worship centres, motor parks, and recreational areas.

Ikenga said this is to ensure the safety of residents and visitors as social activities heighten during this festive period.

He said, “The eight Area Commanders across the state have stepped up supervisory duties to ensure proper coordination and effective deployment of personnel within their respective jurisdictions.

“The areas include; Onitsha, Ihiala, Oraifite, Awka, Aguata, Otuocha, Ogidi, and Nnewi. Tactical teams and joint security forces have also intensified security patrol operations across the State.

“The Police Command encourages residents to go about their lawful activities without fear, reassuring the public of its continued commitment to maintaining peace, safety, and order throughout the celebrations,” the release stated.