Lagos Diverts Third Mainland Bridge Traffic for Eyo Festival

Faridah Abdulkadiri

The Lagos State Government has announced a temporary traffic diversion on parts of the Third Mainland Bridge ahead of the Eyo Festival scheduled for today.

In a travel advisory shared on its social media platforms, the government urged residents and motorists to plan their movements in advance, warning that vehicular access would be restricted across key routes on Lagos Island.

“Vehicular movement on major Lagos Island streets, especially along the procession routes, will be restricted or fully closed to allow the traditional Eyo procession to move safely,” the advisory stated.

According to the notice, several routes will be temporarily closed, including the Third Mainland Bridge exit to Adeniji Adele Road, Adeniji Adele ramps inward and outward at Oyebanji, and Adeniji Adele inward to Third Mainland at Church Bus Stop.

Other affected routes include “descending the Simpson Bridge to Sura from Osborne; outward Sura inward Osborne by Simpson Bridge; outward Sura inward Obalende Bridge; and Third Mainland exit to Sura.”

The advisory added that traffic disruptions would also affect Obalende, CMS, Marina, Apogbon and Idumota areas.

Motorists were advised to use alternative routes during the festival period. “Motorists are advised to plan their journeys, as LASTMA officials will be deployed to all diversion points for a seamless flow of traffic,” the statement said.

The Eyo Festival, last held in 2017, is one of Lagos’ most significant cultural events, featuring iconic white clad masquerades, chants and traditional dances. The festival is expected to attract both local and international visitors, placing additional pressure on traffic movement within the city