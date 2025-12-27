AFCON 2025: Eagles Face Tunisia Live on SuperSport

The Africa Cup of Nations moves into a decisive second round this weekend, with early results already setting the tone for what promises to be a more demanding phase of the group stage.

After a first round marked by narrow wins, late drama and disciplined performances from the continent's heavyweights, attention now shifts to today and tomorrow's fixtures, headlined by Nigeria's clash with Tunisia and Côte d'Ivoire facing Cameroon.

The Super Eagles come into tonight’s encounter at 9:00 pm on the back of a hard-fought 2–1 victory over Tanzania. While the result delivered three vital points, it also highlighted areas that will be tested more severely against a Tunisian side that looked assured in their 3–1 win over Uganda. The fixture is widely regarded as Nigeria’s toughest group-stage assignment and offers an early opportunity to assert authority and strengthen their qualification hopes.

Today’s action begins at 1:30 pm with Benin facing Botswana, followed by a heavyweight meeting between Senegal and DR Congo at 4:00 pm. Senegal, one of the most convincing performers in Round One after a 3–0 win, will be aiming to maintain momentum against a DR Congo side buoyed by their opening victory. Uganda and Tanzania meet at 6:30 pm before Nigeria and Tunisia close the day in what is expected to be a defining contest.

Sunday’s fixtures continue the build-up, starting with Gabon versus Mozambique at 1:30 pm and Equatorial Guinea against Sudan at 4:00 pm. At 6:30 pm, Algeria take on Burkina Faso in a clash that could shape the balance of their group, before the weekend concludes with another classic AFCON rivalry as Côte d’Ivoire face Cameroon at 9:00 pm . Both sides opened their campaigns with narrow 1–0 wins and will be keen to make a stronger statement this time around.

Round One delivered familiar AFCON themes; fine margins, moments of brilliance and the sense that form alone guarantees nothing. As the tournament settles, Round Two now presents teams with the chance to move from cautious beginnings to clear intent.