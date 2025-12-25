Northern CAN Hails Fintiri Over Pardon of Sunday Jackson

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State for what it described as a “courageous and compassionate decision” to grant a pardon to Sunday Jackson, a farmer who was sentenced to death following an incident in which he acted in defence of his life.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam, Northern CAN said the governor’s action has brought “immense relief, hope, and reassurance to citizens across the region and beyond.”

According to the association, “the pardon came as a huge relief, particularly, to human rights advocates and many Nigerians who followed the case with deep concern and anxiety.”

“It affirms the belief that justice, when guided by wisdom and mercy, can still prevail within our legal and political systems.

“The case of Sunday Jackson drew widespread national attention due to the troubling circumstances surrounding his conviction”, the statement added.

Pam noted that, Jackson was involved in a fatal encounter while carrying out his lawful means of livelihood.

He said, “Evidence and public narratives consistently pointed to the fact that he acted in self-defense in the face of imminent danger.

“Despite these circumstances, he was sentenced to death, a development that raised serious questions about proportional justice, the protection of vulnerable citizens, and the right to defend one’s life when threatened.”

According to Northern CAN, the death sentence placed on Jackson became a source of pain and fear for many, particularly, farmers and rural dwellers who often face insecurity while working to provide food for the family and for the nation.

The statement recalled that faith-based organizations, civil society groups, and concerned Nigerians repeatedly appealed for a review of the case, emphasizing the moral, legal, and humanitarian implications of executing a man who acted to preserve his own life.

Pam said, “Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s decision to grant a pardon reflects exemplary leadership and a deep commitment to justice tempered with compassion.

“It demonstrates sensitivity to the cries of the people, respect for the sanctity of human life, and confidence in the use of constitutional powers to correct outcomes that may undermine public trust in the justice system.

“This action has also helped to calm public tension and restore confidence that government can listen and respond to legitimate concerns.

“The Christian Association in the 19 Northern States and the FCT believes that this pardon sends a powerful message that Nigeria values life, fairness, and the protection of the innocent.

“It underscores the importance of continual review of judicial outcomes, especially, in cases involving capital punishment, and the need for authorities to ensure that justice does not become detached from humanity.

“We therefore express our profound appreciation to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri for this bold and humane intervention.

“We pray that God grants him wisdom, strength, and continued courage as he leads, and we urge other leaders at all levels to emulate this example by upholding justice, peace, and the dignity of every human life. “