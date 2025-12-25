FG, Czech Energy Company Sign MoU to Generate Power for Special Economic Zones

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja





The federal government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with RSE Energy, a Czech Republic energy company to generate electricity for special economic zones at a reduced cost.

The MoU signing event took place on Tuesday in the office of Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh, in Abuja.

On the agreement, Eno said: “I am happy that finally we are aware an MoU can be signed between our government and RSE. Listening to the Permanent Secretary, this journey started even before I was posted here, but I am glad that a year after that, we made progress to the point in which we can get this signed.

“And I am glad that we are having to do this before the end of the year, just so we can start next year with beginning to work, to put into practice.

“An MoU has commitments from both parties. I mean, there are commitments and expectations from you, and there are also commitments and expectations from the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment representing our country.

“But looking at the solution that you are coming with is off-grid, embedded power solutions, biomass and gas that are supposed to provide some kind of pathway to reliable energy.

“Our hope is that we will see this demonstrated in real terms. And of course, the target, I find out, is also the target that also resonates with our own target; industrial clusters, special economic zones, agric-processing establishments and all of that.

“My hope is that your company will be amongst the solution providers, even for the Idu Industrial Cluster and all of that, because we’re trying to use the Idu Industrial Cluster as some kind of test case. “We hope that we’re able to achieve reliable and affordable power supply to the Idu Industrial Cluster. It can become a template to replicate across the country.”

The CEO, of RSE Energy Nigeria, Olena Nedryhailo, said with RSE decentralised power plants the cost of electricity could be reduced by 70 per cent.

“If we compare with example price for zone A (Band A), now cost of one kilowatt is N200. With gas through our equipment, it will cost around N45, N50, or N60 maximum. It depends on the price of gas.”

“For us, this partnership is first and foremost about responsibility and long- term thinking. Over the past three very challenging years, we have been directly involved in the development and deployment of cogeneration solutions under severe stress on the energy system in Ukraine.

“During this period, more than 1,020 cogeneration units were deployed, forming a decentralised and resilient layer of generation that supported industrial continuity.

“This experience taught us how systems behave not only at the moment of installation, but over time – how they integrate into networks, how they scale. and how they remain reliable

“That is why we see ourselves not simply as a supplier, but as a long-term partner in building a stable, decentralised energy system for Nigeria.

“The ministry’s decision to choose RSE as a partner is a strategically sound and forward-looking one.

“It reflects an understanding that sustainable industrial energy systems are built through experience, engineering discipline and long-term commitment.

We are ready to contribute all three. She emphasised,” she said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Nura Abba, in his remarks stated that following the successful review by the Industrial Development Department of the ministry “and our mission to the Czech Republic, we have come to the conclusion that it is in the overall interest of the Federal Government of Nigeria to go into this partnership with RSE group.”