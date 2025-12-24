Ohiwerei Urges Africa to Reclaim, Preserve Her Roots

Esther Oluku

Global promoter of Nigeria’s cultural event, the BONNY Festival, Mr Ekeinde Ohiwerei, has said that while the world continues to evolve, Nigeria, and by extension Africa, should not ignore her roots.

Ohiwerei gave the charge on the sidelines of the maiden edition of the festival which opened at Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, at the weekend.

BONNY, an acronym for Best of Nigeria, Now Yours, brings together diverse elements of Nigerian art, books, food, dance, recreation, music, fashion and folk performances in a daytime outdoor space, allowing participants to connect with one another while savouring Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.

The event, which held on December 20 and 21, 2025, also hosted a public exhibition showcasing an array of Nigeria’s finest visual arts.

Ohiwerei noted that much of the continent’s global recognition has come from staying true to her roots across several art genres, emphasising the enormous potential that African art presents.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the event, he said: “We believe that we have an amazing story which hasn’t perhaps been told enough, and that Nigerians and Africans in general have a huge amount of influence in the world, and a lot of what we do comes back to us refined.

“That is why we wanted to celebrate the best of Nigeria. The selection for this showcase cuts across music, fashion, food and art in general. We want the platform to celebrate and educate patrons of today and the future, and to encourage people to interact with our art and our culture, both present and past, because we also think the history of our culture is tied to our art as well.”

Unlike many end-of-year events which extend far into the night, the BONNY Festival is a daytime event, presenting an opportunity for families to bond, share and collectively experience Nigeria’s diversity.

“We feel that there are not enough daytime event options for people. Most events happen late at night or in far-flung locations. So, we wanted to create an alternative to Detty December that is very frenetic,” Ohiwerei remarked.

Chief Executive Officer of LVI Art Gallery and Cultural Nexus, Lagos, Mr Julius Iyoghiojie, noted that as a company focused on promoting art and culture, the BONNY Festival presents a positive opportunity to collaborate for cultural preservation and social good.

A participant at the event, Ateso Ekata, told journalists that she was impressed by the ambience and the overall thematic thrust of the festival.

She said: “I think celebrating our culture through our food, drinks and fashion has a way of amplifying our story as Africans.”

Another participant and Creative Director of Unice Makeover, Eunice Oyekan, said that gatherings such as the BONNY Festival give creatives the opportunity to connect and form new business relationships.

Ohiwerei stated that the festival is selectively seeking partners who are willing to explore value creation in African arts and culture.