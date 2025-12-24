IGP Decorates 21 AIGs, DIGs, CPs with New Ranks, Canvasses Ethical, Results-driven Leadership

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has decorated 21 newly promoted senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force, urging them to demonstrate ethical, results-driven leadership in the discharge of their duties.

Egbetokun said the decoration ceremony, which held on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, at the Peacekeeping Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, marked a significant milestone in the officers’ careers and underscored the Force’s commitment to professionalism and merit-based advancement.

Addressing the gathering, the IGP described the promotions as a demonstration of institutional confidence in the officers’ leadership capacity and readiness for greater responsibility.

He commended the Police Service Commission for its diligence and transparency throughout the promotion process and acknowledged the support and sacrifices of the officers’ families.

He charged the newly promoted officers to justify their elevation by upholding the highest standards of ethics, professionalism and accountability, stressing that effective, results-driven leadership is essential to improving operational performance and strengthening public trust in the Nigeria Police Force.

The event featured the elevation of one Assistant Inspector-General of Police to the rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, seven Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, and thirteen Deputy Commissioners of Police to substantive Commissioners of Police.

The promotions followed a rigorous and transparent exercise conducted by the Police Service Commission, which saw a total of 1,210 officers promoted nationwide.

Those decorated included Deputy Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Usaini Gumel; Assistant Inspectors-General of Police Ihebom M. Chukwuma, Olatokunbo Maxwell Olabisi, Abaniwonda Surajudeen Olufemi, Lawal Babtunde Ayodeji, Emmanuel Agene, Alonyenu Francis Iduh and Vungmoh S. M. Kwaimo; as well as Commissioners of Police Johnson Ayodeji Babalola, Adepegba K. Adetoye, Tabitha Bako, Umar Ali Fagge, Audu Garba Bosso, Edwin Esiunnoh Ogbeghegha, Arikpo Ofem Ikpi, Cyril Uchenna Obiozo, Samuel Yerima Gimba, Alhaji Mohammed Danladi, Richard Bala Gara, Lasisi A. Titilola and Obuagbaka C. John.