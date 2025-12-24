APC Chairman Yilwatda Appoints 15 Special Advisers

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the appointments of 15 Special Advisers, Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to strengthen the administrative and strategic capacity of the party.

The Chief of Staff to the national chairman, Hon. Mustapha Dawaki, in a statement issued Tuesday, said the appointments are part of the on-going efforts to enhance effective coordination, policy formulation, and stakeholder engagement within the party’s national secretariat.

He noted the newly appointed aides are expected to bring their wealth of experience and professionalism to bear in supporting the national chairman in the discharge of his duties.

Dawaki said Yilwatda congratulated the appointees and urges them to demonstrate dedication, loyalty, and commitment to the ideals and objectives of the ruling party, adding the appointments take immediate effect.

Dawaki stressed that those appointed Special Advisers are: Sen. Danladi Sankara, Special Adviser on Political Matters; Hon Daniel Oritsegbubemi, Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters; Dr. Sorochi Longdet, Special Adviser on Research, Strategy and Planning.

Others are: Hon. Jibrin Abdullahi Surajo, Adviser on Community Engagement; Mr. Paul Domsing, Adviser on Special Duties; Suleiman Bukari, Adviser on Intelligence Coordination; Prof. Taiwo Balofin, Honorary Adviser on Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation.

Also appointed are: Imran Muhammad, SSA New Media; Mildred Bako, SSA, Civil Society Organisation; Yusuf Dingyadi, SSA, Media; Mrs. Enenedu Idusuyi, SSA, Protocol; Ismaila Mohammed, SSA, Conflict Management; Zarah Onyinye, SSA, Media (Public Relations), Adaku Apugo, SSA, Inter-Governmental Relations; Obinta Chinenye, SSA, Youth Mobilisation.