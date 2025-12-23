  • Tuesday, 23rd December, 2025

Golf X Debuts in Lagos to Redefine Leisure, Social Play

Funmi Ogundare 

Golf X, an immersive golf-entertainment experience, has been launched at Lakowe Lakes, Lagos, in an effort aimed at introducing a new leisure destination that blends golf, technology and interactive social engagement that will transform the city’s lifestyle and entertainment landscape.

The facility, which features Topgolf-style technology, reimagines traditional golf as an interactive experience where players aim at targets on an outfield using microchipped balls that track accuracy and distance in real time. 

Speaking at the launch recently, the General Manager of Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Karla Groenewald, explained that the concept was developed to meet the growing demand for experiential leisure destinations in Lagos. 

“Designed to accommodate all skill levels, Golf X offers an inclusive alternative to conventional leisure and entertainment spaces,” she stated.

Groenewald added that Golf X was created as a space where people can connect, play and relax, whether they are seasoned golfers, first-time players, families or corporate groups.

By combining competitive gameplay with food and beverage services and a vibrant social atmosphere, she noted that Golf X removes traditional barriers associated with golf and repositions the sport as an accessible lifestyle experience that resonates with Lagos’ dynamic social culture.

Also speaking, the Deputy Manager, Business Planning and Strategy, Mofe Alli, described Golf X as a community-focused destination designed to encourage social interaction and repeat engagement.

According to him, “The space is intentionally inclusive, catering to diverse audiences while fostering meaningful connections through shared experiences.

“With its immersive design, world-class facilities and scenic location at Lakowe Lakes, Golf X is expected to set a new benchmark for lifestyle and experiential entertainment in Nigeria, further strengthening its position as a must-visit destination for modern leisure.

“Golf X is now open to the public, offering Lagos residents and visitors a new standard of play, connection and entertainment.”

