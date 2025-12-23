  • Tuesday, 23rd December, 2025

FG Makes Drug Testing Mandatory for Public Service Applicants Before Employment

Nigeria | 10 hours ago

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has approved the introduction of mandatory pre-employment drug testing for prospective applicants into the public service.

The Director Information and Public Relations, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said in a statement yesterday that the measure was part of ongoing efforts to curb the rising menace of illicit drug use and its attendant consequences on national development and security.

In addition, MDAs are to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the conduct of the tests, in tandem with established standards and procedures.

The statement directed Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Extra-Ministerial Departments/Parastatals to subsequently include mandatory drug testing as a core requirement in the recruitment of new personnel.

The directive was contained in a service-wide circular from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), including extra-Ministerial Departments.

Imohiosen said it was in line with the determination of the present administration to decisively tackle the menace of drug and substance abuse, and insulate the national workforce from unwholesome practices.

The OSGF said the mandatory pre-employment drug testing to prospective applicants was premised on the concern raised by the federal government on the alarming rate of drug and substance abuse, particularly among the teeming youth in the country, with a disturbing trend and far-reaching implications for public health, socio-economic development, workplace productivity, and national security.

