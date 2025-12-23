APC Sets March 2026 for National Convention, Releases Timetable for Nationwide Congresses

The All Progressives Congress APC has formally unveiled a comprehensive timetable for its 2025 and 2026 nationwide congresses, setting in motion an extensive internal democratic process that would culminate in the party’s national convention scheduled for March 2026.

The detailed schedule of activities was released on Saturday by the APC National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Basiru, through his verified X account.

The timetable outlines a structured roadmap for the conduct of ward, local government, state and zonal congresses across the country, in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution.

According to the document, the congresses are pursuant to Articles 11 and 17 of the APC Constitution, which provides the legal framework for the election of party officials at all levels.

The exercise is aimed at renewing party leadership structures nationwide and strengthening internal democracy ahead of future electoral contests.

The schedule indicates that the entire process would commence with the launch of a nationwide membership e-registration exercise. This phase began on Monday, December 1, 2025, and would run until January 30, 2026.

The party leadership said the exercise was designed to update and expand the APC membership database, ensuring transparency and inclusiveness in the congresses.

Following the conclusion of the membership registration exercise, the party would issue formal notices of congresses to all state chapters and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the timetable, these notices would be issued on February 2, 2026, thus activating the congress process at the grassroots level.

The schedule further revealed that the purchase and submission of nomination forms for ward and local government area LGA congresses would take place between February 4 and February 9, 2026.

Aspirants seeking to contest various party positions at the ward and LGA levels are expected to obtain and submit their forms within this period, in compliance with the party’s guidelines.

Screening committees for ward and LGA positions would be inaugurated on February 10, 2026. The screening of aspirants is scheduled to hold from February 11 to February 13, during which candidates’ credentials and eligibility would be thoroughly examined.

This stage is intended to ensure that only qualified and constitutionally compliant members participate in the congresses.

Ward congresses have been fixed for Wednesday, February 18, 2026, across the federation. These congresses would mark the first major electoral activity in the APC’s internal calendar, as party members at the ward level elect their officials and set the tone for subsequent congresses.

Appeals arising from the ward congresses would be heard on February 19, 2026.

The party leadership noted that the appeals mechanism is a critical component of the process, designed to address grievances promptly and prevent disputes from escalating.

Local government area congresses would hold on February 20, 2026. In addition to electing LGA party officials, the congresses would also elect three delegates per local government to the national convention. The timetable specifies that one of the three delegates must be female, in line with the party’s commitment to gender inclusion.

Appeals arising from the LGA congresses are scheduled for February 21, 2026, providing another opportunity for aggrieved aspirants or members to seek redress in accordance with party rules.

At the state level, the timetable indicates that the purchase of nomination forms for state executive positions would commence earlier than the congress itself.

According to the schedule, the sale and submission of forms for state offices would take place between February 23 and February 27, 2026.

Screening of aspirants for state executive positions, as well as the consideration of appeals, would take place in late February and early March 2026.

Although specific dates were not exhaustively outlined, the party said adequate time has been allocated to ensure a transparent and credible screening process.

State congresses across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 7, 2026. These congresses are expected to attract significant attention, as they would determine the composition of state party leaderships ahead of future elections.

Appeals arising from the state congresses would be entertained between March 9 and March 11, 2026. The timetable underscores the APC’s emphasis on internal dispute resolution and adherence to due process at every stage of the congresses.

Following the completion of state congresses and appeals, the party would proceed to the zonal level. The purchase and submission of nomination forms for zonal congresses and the national convention are scheduled to take place from March 12 to March 17, 2026.

Zonal congress committees would be inaugurated on March 18, 2026, while the screening of aspirants for zonal offices is fixed for March 19 and March 20. These congresses would determine the leadership of the party’s six geopolitical zones, which play a key role in national party administration.

The zonal congresses are scheduled to hold nationwide on Saturday, March 21, 2026.

According to the timetable, designated venues have been selected for each zone to facilitate smooth coordination.

For instance, Ibadan will serve as the venue for the South West zonal congress, Enugu for the South East, Rivers or Cross River for the South South, Kaduna for the North West, Gombe or Bauchi for the North East, and Nasarawa for the North Central.

Appeals arising from the zonal congresses would be heard on March 23, 2026, marking the final appeals stage before the party’s national convention.

The timetable concludes with the APC National Convention, which is scheduled to hold from Wednesday, March 25, to Saturday, March 28, 2026.

The convention is expected to bring together delegates from across the country to elect members of the party’s National Working Committee and take critical decisions on the future direction of the APC.

Party sources hinted that the release of the timetable signaled APC’s intention to adhere strictly to its constitution and internal democratic processes.

The structured timeline is also seen as an effort to minimise disputes and ensure orderly conduct of congresses nationwide.