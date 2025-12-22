  • Monday, 22nd December, 2025

SO&U Brings Holiday Cheer to Communities

Business

SO&U, one of Nigeria’s leading marketing and communications groups, has successfully held the 8th edition of its annual community service initiative, ‘Give Love,’ reaffirming its strong commitment to social responsibility and community impact.

The 2025 edition of the initiative, themed “From Our Heart to Theirs,” was delivered with the generous support from staff and client partners, whose contribution helped extend warmth, care, and essential food items to underserved members of the community during the festive season.

Speaking on the initiative, the Group Managing Director of SO&U, Mr Udeme Ufot, MFR, described ‘Give Love’ as a true reflection of the Group’s core values.

“At SO&U, we believe that true success is measured not only by business results but by the positive impact we create in the lives of others. ‘Give Love’ remains our way of sharing kindness and standing in solidarity with underserved members of our host community, especially at a time when many may need it most,” he said.

SO&U also expressed its appreciation to client partners, including Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, for their support and collaboration, noting that partnerships of this nature are critical to achieving meaningful and sustainable community impact.

