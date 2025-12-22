GTCO Food and Drink Festival Injects Billions into Nigerian Economy

Mary Nnah

The GTCO Food and Drink Festival, which concluded yesterday, has had a significant impact on the Nigerian economy, injecting billions of naira into the economy and providing a platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses to showcase their products and services.

The festival, held at the GT Centre in Oniru, Lagos, from December 20 to 21, 2025, featured over 213 small and medium-sized enterprises, providing a platform for vendors to showcase their products and services. Many vendors reported significant sales and increased visibility.

According to estimates, the festival is capable of injecting billions of naira into the Nigerian economy, creating jobs and stimulating economic growth.

The impact of the festival on the Nigerian economy is expected to be felt for a long time, with many vendors and participants expecting to increase their sales and expand their businesses.

The festival has proven to be a significant boost to the Nigerian economy, and it is expected that future events will continue to promote economic growth and development.

Bamidele Obende, a participant at the festival, noted that the event has provided a platform for people to showcase their abilities and products, which in turn brings in more customers and contributes to the growth of the economy.

“People can showcase their abilities and what they can actually do, and that brings people to come over to experience what people can produce,” he explained. “So, they are also able to purchase, and that contributes to the growth of the economy as well.”

The festival’s impact on the Nigerian economy cannot be overstated. It has provided a platform for entrepreneurs and small businesses to showcase their products and services, and has helped to promote Nigerian cuisine and culture. The event has also helped to boost local businesses, with many vendors reporting increased sales and visibility.

The festival’s focus on community engagement, brand love, and SME empowerment has also helped to promote economic growth and development.

According to Segun Agbaje, Group Chief Executive Officer of GTCO Plc, the festival is a powerful platform for celebrating enterprise, creativity, and the richness of African cuisine.

In the words of a participant, Ego Nwane, “This event is capable of boosting the local economy. Some people you see here, they will make it on terms might just be one-time vendors, maybe vendors who do their business from their house.

They can leverage this opportunity to establish themselves, and after this event, they might become well-known and successful in their business ventures.”