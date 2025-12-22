Golden Terra Oil Drives Heart Health Conversation

If you live in a Nigerian home, you already know that the kitchen is where some real decisions are made. It is where families gather, where flavours meet fire, and where health, often unknowingly, is partly shaped, one scoop of oil at a time. And in that everyday space, Golden Terra Oil has become more than a cooking companion; it has become a teacher, a guide, and one of the strongest voices driving the conversation around heart health in Nigeria. It is here that the brand’s core message, Pour Pure Love comes alive.

With thousands of consumers engaging daily across social media platforms, Golden Terra Oil has earned a unique place in Nigerian kitchens, not only because of its pure, heart-friendly cooking oil but because of its unwavering commitment to consumer education. The brand treats every post, every expert tip, and every digital conversation as an opportunity to empower families with knowledge. It believes that good health begins with informed choices guiding consumers to Pour Pure Love into their meals and into their homes.

The brand simplifies complex nutritional concepts through health-and-wellness experts on topics like cholesterol balance, fat types, PUFA, Omega-3, Omega-6, and turns them into practical lessons that fit seamlessly into everyday life.

According to Chief Marketing Officer, TGI Group, Probal Bhattacharya, “For Golden Terra, consumer education is central to our philosophy. Beyond producing heart-friendly cooking oil, we believe in enlightening our consumers, giving them clarity, science, and confidence to make better decisions for themselves and their families. True impact isn’t only what we put in the bottle; it is the wisdom we place in the hands of the people. That is how we Pour Pure Love into society.”