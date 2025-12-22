Akpabio Takes Natasha’s Suspension Battle to Supreme Court After A’Court Strikes Out Brief

*Kogi Senator mocks senate president in cryptic message, says her people are her security

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The legal and political contest surrounding the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has escalated, with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, heading to the Supreme Court to challenge a ruling of the Court of Appeal that struck out the federal government’s brief in the matter.

Akpabio’s move followed a judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, which dismissed the federal government’s brief of argument in the defamation-related appeal arising from Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate.

The appellate court held that the brief was fundamentally defective and failed to comply with mandatory provisions of the Court of Appeal Rules.

Certified records of proceedings showed that the appellate court struck out the brief on procedural grounds, citing multiple infractions by the appellants’ legal team.

These included the use of an improper font size and line spacing, exceeding the stipulated 35-page limit, and failure to seek the leave of court before departing from the rules.

The court also found that the Notice of Appeal itself suffered from defects that undermined the competence of the entire process.

The justices ruled that the breaches were substantive and not mere technicalities, stressing that compliance with court rules is essential to the administration of justice.

On that basis, the brief was struck out in its entirety.

Akpabio, however, has rejected the decision and approached the Supreme Court, insisting that the Court of Appeal acted wrongly.

In his Notice of Appeal, marked SC NO: SC – 2025. Appeal Nos: CA/ABJ/CV/1107/2025. Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/384/2025, he argued that his constitutional right to fair hearing was breached when the appellate court declined to grant leave to regularise the defective brief or permit an extension beyond the prescribed page limit.

He asked the apex court to set aside the proceedings of November 28, 2025, nullify the ruling of the Court of Appeal, and allow him to refile his arguments in compliance with the rules.

Natasha was suspended for six months with her privileges withdrawn over alleged misconduct on the floor of the Senate, a move that sparked controversy within and outside the National Assembly.

My People Are My Security, Says Natasha in Cryptic Message to Senate President

Meanwhile, the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, yesterday, took a swipe at the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over his appeal to President Bola Tinubu to reconsider the withdrawal of police escorts attached to lawmakers, saying her faith and the support of her constituents remain her true security.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s reaction came via a Facebook post that many observers interpreted as a veiled but direct response to Akpabio’s remarks during Friday’s joint session of the National Assembly, where President Tinubu presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to lawmakers.

During the session, Akpabio had drawn the president’s attention to concerns among senators over the withdrawal of police orderlies attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs), warning that some lawmakers might be exposed to security risks, particularly during the holiday season.

Quoting the Senate President’s appeal, Akpoti-Uduaghan wrote: “Some senators won’t be able to go home this holiday, please review your security policy.”

She followed the quote with a sharp rejoinder that appeared to reference her own experience, stating: “When you withdrew my security amidst the illegal suspension Nko? Allah Almighty, through my beloved people of Kogi Central, are my security. Beat that love.”

The outspoken senator was suspended from the Senate for six months earlier this year, with her privileges withdrawn, over alleged misconduct during plenary. Her suspension had generated controversy, with supporters describing it as excessive and politically motivated, while Senate leadership defended it.