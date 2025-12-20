NAF Announces Departure of Detained Aircraft from Burkina Faso

Michael Olugbode and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday confirmed the safe departure and onward movement of its C-130 aircraft from Burkina Faso, after an emergency landing in the West African country that saw 11 Air Force personnel detained for more than a week.

The aircraft had been on a routine ferry mission to Portugal for scheduled depot maintenance when it made an unscheduled stop in Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso.

Earlier yesterday, there were worries over the fate of the 11 Air Force personnel as despite the announcement by the Foreign Affairs Minister, Yusuf Tuggar, on Wednesday, that the crew members had been released by the government of Burkina Faso, a reliable source told THISDAY that they were still being held in the country.

Speaking in a chat with THISDAY, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, had earlier confirmed that the officers were yet to arrive in the country, but that they were expected to depart yesterday.

The NAF had explained that the landing in Burkina Faso was purely precautionary and in line with international aviation safety standards.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, clarified that shortly after departure from Lagos on 8 December 2025, the crew detected a technical concern and opted to land at the nearest suitable airfield to ensure safety.

According to him, the decision was standard procedure and posed no threat to the crew or the aircraft.

He further stated that the personnel were safe and received cordial treatment from the Burkinabe authorities throughout their stay.

Despite the clarification, speculation intensified, with conspiracy theories alleging that the crew had been detained on espionage-related grounds.

The situation was further amplified by reports of high-level diplomatic engagements involving the military leadership of Burkina Faso and a Nigerian delegation led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Maitama Tuggar.

To address the renewed misinformation, Air Commodore Ejodame issued a further update yesterday, confirming that the aircraft had departed Burkina Faso and arrived safely in Accra in line with its revised flight plan.

He explained that the aircraft would continue its journey to Portugal via Banjul and Casablanca for its scheduled maintenance.

The NAF expressed appreciation to members of the public for their concern and support, while assuring Nigerians that all personnel remain safe, the aircraft is serviceable, and the Service continues to uphold the highest standards of safety, professionalism, and operational discipline.