In Praise of  Isa Mohammed Sani

Whatever is used as measurement of success would see the executive

chairman of Obi Local Government Nasarawa State, Hon. Isa Mohammed

Sani, qualified as excellent. His achievements have been

observed and analyzed with statistical data.

He has performed beyond the expectations of the masses. He has managed the little resources in his care effectively by providing the basic necessity of life for the

people of Obi Local Govt., and given hope to the hopeless by donating books, mathematical sets and other

essential items to students of the council.

Many roads in Obi Local Govt were not motorable before Hon. Isa Sani assumed office as executive chairman, but he put

smiles on the faces of commuters by constructing roads, building

schools equipped with computers in furtherance of the reality that the

world is a global village. He also built health care centres for the masses,

recreation centres and free uniforms for students in the area. In the area of security, he is providing the people with a new lease of life after years of living in fear.

His foundation, Isa Mohammed Sani Foundation was established for the purpose of helping the needy and the

destitute across the wards in Obi Local governments and its environs.

The foundation has helped countless youths to discover their talents, given hope to the hopeless, and voice to the voiceless.

Anjorin Adeolu, Lafia, Nasarawa State