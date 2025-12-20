Foundation to Support Education, Health, Community Development

An engineer, Kolawole Adepoju, has formally launched the Kolawole Adepoju Dream Foundation.

Its goal is to improve the lives of the needy through initiatives in education, health, and community development.

The Foundation, which was recently unveiled in Lagos, attracted friends, supporters and professionals who pledged to partner with the Foundation in its mission to assist disadvantaged groups.

Adepoju said the Foundation was established to bridge the gap between the privileged and the underprivileged, noting that genuine impact does not require great wealth.

“It is not necessarily true that one has to be rich to help others,” he said, stressing that small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

“We live in a world where there’s a big divide between the have and the have-not, and the gap is getting wider. It is important for those who are blessed to reach out to those in need,” he added.

Adepoju stated that the Foundation will focus on adopting schools, offering scholarships to indigent students, and supporting health and community-based interventions.

“There are many brilliant students who lack opportunities. As we adopt schools, we will identify students we can support to pursue their dreams without hindrance,” he said.

The Foundation’s Board is made up of technocrats including Seyi Adefemi, Lekan Onipede, Olawale Adepoju, Kenneth Akan and Kazeem Adeoye.

Adepoju explained that he had been funding the Foundation for years, but decided to formally launch it to attract more partners and expand its impact.

He called on individuals and corporate organisations to collaborate with the Foundation to help address societal needs. The launch also doubled as a fundraising event. Guests and speakers commended the initiative and pledged support for the Foundation’s programmes.