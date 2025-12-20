Ebhodaghe: Nigeria Remains Most Attractive Energy Investment Destination in Africa

Peter Uzoho

The Lead Strategic Consultant at ACEPONTIS Limited, Mr. Atiemoria Ebhodaghe, has declared that the Nigerian energy sector remains the most attractive investment destination in Africa.

Ebhodaghe, who disclosed while interacting with journalists in Lagos, however, stated that unlocking its full potential requires a strategic overhaul of maritime logistics.

He noted that while Nigeria is perceived as a high-risk zone, it remains a high-reward environment for investors who understand the terrain.

He emphasised the need for policy stability, contract predictability, and robust safety infrastructure to secure long-term capital.

“Nigeria is a high-risk, high-reward environment. For the upstream sector, stability is key. To improve the business environment, we need continuity in fiscal policies and better security infrastructure in the Niger Delta,” he stated.

“If we can guarantee the safety of assets and the predictability of contracts, Nigeria remains the undisputed energy investment destination in Africa.”

In his assessment of the maritime industry, Ebhodaghe acknowledged a “renaissance” under the administration of President Bola Tinubu but flagged a critical disconnect between high-level policy wins and daily operational realities.

“The current administration has moved beyond rhetoric to historic action,” he noted.

“Nigeria’s return to the IMO Council (Category C) after 14 years is a massive diplomatic victory. Furthermore, President Tinubu’s signing of six key IMO instruments in late 2024—clearing a decade-long backlog—proves we are serious about global compliance.”

He added, “When you combine this with the NUPRC’s push to slash contracting cycles to six months, the aggressive implementation of the PIA, and our delisting from the piracy ‘Red List,’ the momentum is undeniable.”

Ebhodaghe warned that these gains must trickle down to the operators on the ground.

“While we are winning in London at the IMO, we need to ensure the operators in Warri, Port Harcourt, and Bonny face fewer bottlenecks. The resolution lies in data-driven implementation. Regulators, operators and host communities must sit at the same table to ensure our domestic ease of doing business matches our elevated global status.”

Highlighting the symbiosis between maritime and energy, he explained: “When ports are congested, it delays the movement of critical technical equipment needed at offshore fields. To improve performance, we need to treat our ports as strategic gateways for energy security, ensuring that E&P cargo is fast-tracked through automated, transparent clearing processes.”

Speaking on his firm’s role, Ebhodaghe said ACEPONTIS is positioning itself to be a preferred strategic partner for International Oil Companies (IOCs) by offering a blend of local capacity and global compliance.

“We are focused on the high-stakes world of upstream E&P. We combine the legacy of operational discipline—built on my years of mentorship under industry veteran Engr. Greg Ogbeifun of Starzs Investments Company Limited, with the advanced strategic frameworks I am currently developing through my doctoral research in the UK. Clients get the best of both worlds: deep local experience and modern, data-driven strategy.”