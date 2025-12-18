We’ve Realised Our Mistakes and Willing to Make Amends, Turaki Begs Party Members

•Pledges there’ll be no more impunity, cutting of corners, imposition in the party

•This moment calls for healing, says Wabara

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Kabiru Tanimu Turaki, SAN, has said, the leadership of the party has realised the mistakes it made and was willing to make amends in the interest of peace, unity and reconciliation.

He called on all warring camps in the party to sheathe swords and reconcile their differences for the overall interest of the party.

According to Turaki, who spoke at the party’s BoT meeting yesterday in Abuja, ‘’We have realised the mistakes we made and we are now willing to make amends, not only with our members, but indeed with all Nigerians. And so what we are saying on behalf of the PDP family to Nigerians, you knew us, you trusted us.

‘’We made mistakes but we are waking up from the slumber. We are now ready to correct those mistakes. We call on you to trust us again.

‘’For us in PDP, every person matters because our strength lies not in the who and who that is in our party, but in the large membership that we have at the grassroots. And that is why PDP is people’s democratic party.

“And if this is a party that belongs to the people, then it is our desire, Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, to take this party back to the people. I’ve said that and reiterated that henceforth, the voice of Nigerian people will count in PDP.

‘’We call on you, Nigerians to give us that benefit of doubt and I assure you on behalf of the new leadership of this party, that we are going to do things differently. We will listen to you. We will understand your body language. And then we will do what you want.

‘’In PDP today, there will be no more impunity. In PDP today, there will be no more cutting of corners. In PDP today, there will be no more imposition. In PDP today, every single process that will be carried out by this leadership will be done fairly, will be done honestly,’’ Turaki pledged.

Speaking also, the chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara called for peace and reconciliation within the folds of the party.

According Wabara, ‘’As we celebrate progress, we must also embrace unity. This is a moment that calls for reconciliation and healing. I appeal to all aggrieved members, at every level of our party, to sheath their swords and return fully to the PDP family.

“Nigerians today are confronted with unprecedented hardship, rising insecurity, economic uncertainty. and a loss of faith in governance under the APC-led government. At such a time, the PDP must not be divided; we must stand together as a united force, ready to rescue our nation.’’

On the defections within the party, Wabara said, ‘’Let me also address the issue of recent defections. Our party members should not be fazed or discouraged. History has shown that the strength of the PDP does not lie in fleeting political movements, but in its deep-rooted connection with the Nigerian people.

‘’The 2027 elections will not be about defections or propaganda, they will be about the Nigerian people versus a failed government. And when that day comes, the PDP will stand firmly on the side of the people.”