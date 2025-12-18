Union Bank Honours Employee Excellence at Annual UBER Awards

Nume Ekeghe





Union Bank of Nigeria celebrated excellence across its workforce as it hosted the annual Union Bank Employee Recognition (UBER) Awards ceremony honouring outstanding staff whose dedication, innovation, and customer centricity embody the institution’s core values.

The ceremony, held in Lagos recently, brought together members of the Board of Directors, senior management, award nominees and staff to recognise employees whose performance and commitment have continued to shape the bank’s growth and service delivery.

The event underscored Union Bank’s 108-year tradition of rewarding excellence, with honourees acknowledged for demonstrating the bank’s core values through dedication, teamwork, innovation and a strong customer-centric ethos.

The ceremony themed The Constellation edition, showcased three distinct categories of awards: CEO Awards recognising Stellar Efficiency, Aurora for Most Innovative Staff, and Vega for Customer Centricity; alongside Performance Based Awards including Solis for Business Deal of the Year, Galaxy for Highest Total Income, Optimus for Highest CASA Contributors Non-Sales, and Velox for Highest Incremental CASA Average. These accolades reflect Union Bank’s commitment to acknowledging diverse forms of excellence that drive organisational success.

In her keynote address, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mrs Yetunde B Oni, emphasised that recognition serves as both principle and practice.

“Tonight is about recognition not as a gesture, but as a principle. Recognition affirms what we value. It reinforces standards. And it reminds us that excellence is noticed,” she stated.

Mrs Oni particularly highlighted the importance of culture in sustaining performance, noting that “what we choose to celebrate is what we sustain.”

Highlight of the evening was the premiere of the “Endless Possibilities” thematic campaign, a powerful narrative celebrating the indomitable Nigerian spirit that thrives against all odds. The film captures the essence of resilience, innovation, and determination that defines everyday Nigerians who continuously transform challenges into opportunities.

The campaign reflects how this same spirit of perseverance has characterised institutions like Union Bank, that have stood the test of time, becoming integral threads in the nation’s social and economic fabric.

Oni further reinforced three critical reflections for the organisation’s future, operating with an enterprise view where customer success is a shared responsibility; understanding that excellence is intentional, built through daily choices and accountability; and recognising that celebrating achievement reinforces the culture Union Bank seeks to sustain.

Speaking on the campaign, the Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Olufunmilola Aluko said: “This film is a celebration of the innate resilience that defines us as a people who consistently rise above circumstances to create something meaningful. What makes this narrative so powerful is that it is not unique to any one institution, but rather a shared heritage that has shaped our collective journey. This is the story we wanted to tell, because it is a story that belongs to all of us.”