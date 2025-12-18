THISDAY Alumni Mourn Marketing Edge Publisher, John Ajayi

Sunday Ehigiator





The THISDAY Alumni Association has expressed deep sorrow over the death of the founder and publisher of Marketing Edge, Mr. John Ajayi, describing his passing as a major loss to the Nigerian media and integrated marketing communications (IMC) industry.

Ajayi died three days ago at the age of 62.

In a condolence statement issued yesterday by the President of the Association, Dr. Tony Onyima, the alumni body said Ajayi’s death was “a significant blow to the Nigerian Guild of Editors, the Nigerian media, and the Integrated Marketing Communications industry.”

On behalf of members of the association, Dr. Onyima conveyed heartfelt condolences to the management and staff of Marketing Edge, noting the association had lost “a colleague, a brother, and a shining example of what is possible when talent meets tenacity.”

He recalled that “Ajayi was an esteemed member of the THISDAY family, where he distinguished himself as a gifted journalist, serving first as a Staff Writer and later as State House Correspondent.”

According to Onyima, “Ajayi brought uncommon diligence, depth and innovation to his assignments, and was instrumental in anchoring the Media Page at THISDAY; an initiative that reflected his foresight and passion for raising industry standards.

“We remain proud that part of his illustrious journey was nurtured within the THISDAY newsroom,” Onyima said.

The association also highlighted Ajayi’s decision in 2003 to establish Marketing Edge, a move described as bold and visionary at the time.

Onyima noted that “from a modest beginning, Ajayi built a pioneering, multi-channel publication that expanded the frontiers of brand journalism and emerged as a leading voice in Nigeria’s marketing and advertising landscape.

“His audacity, industry knowledge and leadership transformed Marketing Edge into a platform that informed, inspired and nurtured generations of IMC practitioners,” the statement read.

Ajayi was described as more than a publisher, but also a mentor and institution builder whose passion for storytelling and strategic communication reshaped the sector.

His establishment of the National Marketing Stakeholders Summit and the Brand & Advertising Excellence Awards was cited as evidence of his enduring commitment to innovation, knowledge sharing and industry development.

Despite challenges posed by declining print revenues, digital disruption and industry skepticism, the association said Ajayi remained resilient and committed to his vision, embodying the core values of journalism; integrity, curiosity and excellence.

Dr. Onyima prayed that those mourning Ajayi would find strength in the legacy he left behind and comfort in the memories he created.

“We pray that God grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family, friends and the entire professional community the fortitude to bear this immeasurable loss,” the statement concluded.