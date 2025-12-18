Gunmen Kill 12 in Plateau Fresh Attack

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Twelve miners were reportedly killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias stormed a mining site in Ratoso Fan district of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, according to residents of the community occurred on Tuesday night when the attackers stormed the site while the victims were engaged in mining activities, and opened fire on them.

Reacting to the attack, Chairman, Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO), BECO chairman Dallang Davott, said many other persons were still missing following the attack

Davott, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen attacked the miners while they were engaging in mining activity on Tuesday night.

“The number of those missing are yet to be ascertained because the incident happened in the night,” he said.

According to him, “It happened in the night but I cannot give you the exact time. The gunmen stormed the mining site and opened fire on the miners. So, many of them fled for their lives during the incident. But 12 persons so far confirmed killed.”