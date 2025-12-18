  • Friday, 19th December, 2025

Gunmen Kill 12 in Plateau Fresh Attack

Nigeria | 1 day ago

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos 

Twelve  miners were reportedly killed when gunmen suspected to be Fulani militias stormed a mining site in Ratoso Fan district  of  Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident, according to residents of the community occurred on Tuesday night when the attackers stormed the site while the victims were engaged in mining activities, and opened fire on them.

Reacting to the attack, Chairman, Berom Educational and Cultural Organization (BECO), BECO chairman Dallang Davott, said  many other  persons were still missing following the attack

Davott, who confirmed the incident, said the gunmen attacked the miners while they were engaging in mining activity on Tuesday night. 

“The number of those missing are yet to be ascertained because the incident happened in the night,” he said.

According to him, “It happened in the night but I cannot give you the exact time. The gunmen stormed the mining site and opened fire on the miners. So, many of them fled for their lives during the incident. But 12 persons so far confirmed killed.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.